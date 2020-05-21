MAHLE Motorsport Announces ‘Return to Racing’ Rebate

Racers are revving to go racing with pent-up adrenaline caused by stay-at-home and safer-at-home COVID 19 pandemic orders nationwide. In response, MAHLE Motorsport is ready to help racers make the most of their downtime to build their best possible engine with the MAHLE Motorsport Return to Racing rebate. Effective May 15, 2020 through July 15, 2020, MAHLE Motorsport is providing a consumer rebate of $10 off for every $100 spent on MAHLE PowerPak Piston Kits and MAHLE Motorsport ring sets with a maximum savings not to exceed $250 and limited to to two qualifying purchases per household.

This rebate is for all retail consumer purchases made in the USA and Canada (except where prohibited by state or territory law) on qualifying MAHLE PowerPak piston kits and high performance ring sets sold exclusively through authorized MAHLE dealers. The rebate is not valid on used parts or orders placed on Ebay or Amazon, or for parts not in the company’s original packaging.

MAHLE Motorsport Marketing Manager Joe Maylish, says, “With spring, racers are already excited to get on the track – dirt or paved, we have had racers tell us that they are spending time preparing for the season. While some race events have been cancelled or delayed, with the reopening of America state by state, there are fans, builders and racers that just want to enjoy what they love most. We hope this rebate will help them make good use of their downtime and be all the more prepared when finally that green flag falls.”

To reference the full qualifying rebate part list, and download the rebate form visit fueledparts.com/rebate/mahle . For more information about the MAHLE Motorsport Return to Racing Rebate, contact MAHLE’s processing agency Auto Rebate Company at 855.871.3349 or email rebate@AutoRebateCo.com . To keep up with the latest on MAHLE Motorsports in social media, visit Facebook or Instagram or follow #mahlemotorsports.

