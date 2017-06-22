Lucas Oil, Strange Engineering Back ‘Fun in the Sun’ Bracket Race

Lucas Oil is the presenting sponsor along with associate presenters Strange Engineering and Drag Racing Edge for the GHRS 2017 Fun In the Sun bracket race. The Fun In The Sun championship bracket race, A tribute to Scott Weney, will be held at Bradenton Motorsports Park, Nov. 10th-12th. The schedule calls for three days of racing with four separate eighth-mile races, three paying $10,000 to the winner and one for $20,000 – all guaranteed! Also included are run for the money with bonus, best losing packages, cookout, product giveaways throughout the event and more.

For more information, please visit www.ghrseries.com or email bradentonmotorsports.com. Phone- Contact Scotty Richardson 615.804.2487.

Comments