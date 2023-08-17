Lizzy Musi Opens Up About Her Win at ‘Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings’ in Tulsa

Lizzy Musi drove her brand-new Robert Hayes Race Cars-built 1969 Camaro straight to victory at the Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings invitational at Tulsa Raceway Park in Tulsa, Oklahoma, clinching her first win of the season early Sunday morning.

Lizzy’s win in “Bonnie 2.0,” as she fondly refers to the nitrous-assisted Camaro, followed a long summer hiatus for the series and has propelled her to third in the individual standings, boasting an impressive 13-5 round record.

“Robert [Hayes] and his team worked their butts off building this car,” Lizzy said. “We struggled in the past making runs in the heat, but I wasn’t stressing or anything because we’ve really got a great setup under this car now after working with [PDRA Pro Nitrous racer] Jay Cox this season. I felt so confident rolling into it.

“We took it round by round. That car just was making consistent moves and fast runs, Lizzy continued. “And you know what? I finally get to say I felt like myself again – I felt like I put all the negativity and all the stuff that I was dealing with in the past behind me. I swear I haven’t been this happy in my whole life. I just feel like I can do my job as a driver, and it just came so naturally. It felt so good to be able to be myself again and race.”

Lizzy’s win propelled her NPK team to a tie with Ryan Martin’s squad, trailing Dave Comstock’s leading team by 30 points.

“This is one of the best wins we’ve had since Lizzy and I have been racing together,” said renowned engine builder Pat Musi, referring to his daughter’s breast cancer diagnosis. “We don’t go out there and complain. We go out there to the racetrack, and we do our talking with our car, and Lizzy does her talking with her driving, and that’s it.”

Not only is Lizzy a standout at the track, but she is paving her way in the racing business as Director of Musi Racing in Mooresville, North Carolina.

After a yearlong winning drought, Lizzy raced her way to victory at Tulsa after taking on Chuck Seitsinger and Chuck Parker. Lizzy drew Ryan Martin in the third round, but her opponent was sidelined after an unfortunate accident, leaving her to make a single pass.

She then beat Larry “Axman” Roach in a race so close it was determined by inches. In the final round, Robin Roberts’ Camaro veered off just past the 60-foot marker, clearing the way for Musi to clinch the win. With this achievement, she now boasts 110 round wins, positioning her third all-time for round wins in the series.

“We’re the first nitrous team to win this year, so that was badass,” said Lizzy. “I’m super happy. I feel like we can carry this momentum into the next race.”

This victory reinforces the nitrous oxide combination’s competitiveness in the series. Among the few representing the combination this season are Musi, her teammate David Gates, and Jerry Bird.

“This win really helps our race team and our sponsors,” Pat Musi continued, crediting this momentous win to Red Line Oil, Lemons Headers, ACL Bearings, Jesel, Strange Engineering, Lincoln Electric, Robert Hayes Race Cars, Penske/PRS, VP Racing Fuels, TMS Titanium and Newell INX.

“I can’t even begin to explain everything I’ve been going through and dealing with this cancer diagnosis – a lot of people had their doubts about me,” Lizzy said. “I’m very thankful and blessed that I can keep doing what I’m doing. It hasn’t put me down. I still have the fire in me. I can still do what I do, and it hasn’t changed. I have such a huge support system that keeps me going. My family has been so supportive. It’s incredible, and I’m so thankful for that.”

Furthermore, Lizzy has found an unexpected way to shine a light on her diagnosis and how she continues to push through daily.

“I’ll sit in treatment rooms, getting this chemo done, and here I am a couple of days later in a race car, and now we won this race – it feels like the biggest accomplishment ever,” she continued. “We struggled so much, so I feel like going through all those struggles makes a win so much more worthwhile.

“Me and my dad got emotional at the top end, but we both know that we went through hell and back to get to where we’re at. I look up to him so much,” Lizzy said.

The next stop on the No Prep Kings schedule is set for August 25-26 at Firebird Raceway in Eagle, Idaho.

