Leah Pritchett Joins Team MagnaFlow as Brand Ambassador

MagnaFlow is proud to announce the latest addition to its line-up of brand ambassadors, NHRA star and car enthusiast, Leah Pritchett. The Top Fuel Dragster pilot will be representing MagnaFlow at different events throughout the year including SEMA and at select off-track events.

“Leah represents a new generation of young car enthusiasts with a passion for going fast,” said Richard Waitas, spokesman for MagnaFlow. “We look forward to supporting Leah in her racing and personal automotive endeavors in 2017.”

Leah, a California native, kicked off her interest in drag racing at a very early age. She started driving Jr Dragsters at eight years old, with 37 career wins in 8 years of competition, and knew that she wanted to become a professional drag racer. As soon as she was old enough, Leah got behind the wheel of a full size drag race car and continued to light-up the scoreboard in the 190mph sportsman division. At just 18 years old, she built a Nostalgia Nitro Funny car with her father Ron and became the first woman to run five seconds in a Nostalgia Funny Car. She also set the world record for the fastest Nostalgia Nitro Funny Car, being the first person to break 250 mph.

Every racer has a collection of toys at home, and Leahs’s vehicles will be MagnaFlow-equipped with the latest performance cat-back exhaust systems. The MagnaFlow team will also be spending some time with Leah off the racetrack to offer fans a behind-the-scenes look at some of her favorite rides and learn a bit more about what makes her tick.

“I’m stoked to be teaming up with MagnaFlow,” said Leah. “For years I have watched Magnaflow raise the standards of exhaust performance and become involved with so many various motorsports personalities, that I am truly honored to be in such great company. Further developing my interest in street machines and non-professional racing adventures with Magnaflow is something I am definitely looking forward to as the newest member of the family.”

