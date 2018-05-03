Laughlin Returns to Gas Monkey, Havoline Colors for Atlanta

Three weeks and three races, all back to back, and Alex Laughlin will debut a third car design this weekend at the NHRA Southern Nationals in Atlanta, GA.

“I’m excited to announce the return of the Gas Monkey Energy and Havoline colors to my Pro Stock Camaro. These two brands are the roots of my professional racing career and I’m honored they’ve stood with me since the beginning.” says Laughlin.

This Gas Monkey/Havoline design will ride along for six races this season.

