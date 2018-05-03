News

Laughlin Returns to Gas Monkey, Havoline Colors for Atlanta

By  | 

Three weeks and three races, all back to back, and Alex Laughlin will debut a third car design this weekend at the NHRA Southern Nationals in Atlanta, GA.

“I’m excited to announce the return of the Gas Monkey Energy and Havoline colors to my Pro Stock Camaro. These two brands are the roots of my professional racing career and I’m honored they’ve stood with me since the beginning.” says Laughlin.

This Gas Monkey/Havoline design will ride along for six races this season.

Comments

comments

Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WP-Backgrounds Lite by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann 1010 Wien