Larry Larson Set To Attempt Quickest & Fastest Street Car Run In History At Topeka NHRA Nationals

Larry Larson has the right vehicle, the proven skill, and now has the stage set to attempt to regain the title as having the Fastest Street Car during the 2019 Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented by Minties in Topeka, Ks. The record attempt will take place on Friday, June 7. Larry will make three attempts throughout the afternoon and evening to set a new records in front of the fans.

The record setting attempts will be made in Larson’s Chevy S10, which is a street legal vehicle and has been a multiple time winner on the Street Outlaws circuit. His Chevy S10 was also the first street legal vehicle to break the 5-second barrier. With Larry at the wheel, the vehicle has competed in Drag Week, and won an NHRA race, which previously took place at Heartland Motorsports Park.

Fans attending Friday, June 7th of the NHRA national event will get to see Larry make three attempts at the record with planned runs at 2:30, 4:30 and 7:45pm.

Discounted tickets for each day of the Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented by Minties, June 7-9, 2019 are currently on sale at participating Menards stores throughout Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Iowa. Race fans can also purchase tickets at NHRA.com or by calling 800-644-4444.

