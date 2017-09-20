Kryptonite Kustomz Becomes Full-Season MWPMS Sponsor

Kryptonite Kustomz, a full-service, custom vinyl wrap company based in Broken Arrow, OK, announced today it has signed on as a 2018 full-season sponsor with the Mid-West Pro Mod Series (MWPMS). Kryptonite Kustomz founder and owner Chris Davis confirmed, however, that the company will begin its sponsorship this Oct. 13-14, with the MWPMS event at Osage Casino Tulsa Raceway Park, and then will attend and support all MWPMS races throughout next year.

“We’ve worked with (track co-owner) Keith Haney at Tulsa Raceway Park for several years and with him also promoting the Mid-West Pro Mod Series, where most of our drag racing customers are, it makes a lot of sense for us to get involved,” Davis said. “I like to support the guys who support me is what it really comes down to, so I see a great future for Kryptonite Kustomz with the Mid-West series.”

Haney’s own 2014 Camaro Pro Mod is wrapped by Kryptonite Kustomz, as are the cars of MWPMS competitors Eddie Rogers, Brandon Lewis and Craig Sullivan, among others.

“It’s great for the Mid-West Pro Mod Series to have a company like Kryptonite Kustomz come on board,” Haney said. “I can personally vouch for their quality and customer service and I know our fans and racers are going to love the displays and support they’ll bring to the track.”

Custom vinyl wraps can be applied to almost any vehicle that can be painted, including cars, trucks, motorhomes, boats, trailers, and of course, race cars. The advantages of a vinyl wrap over paint include much less weight, less cost for intricate designs and the ability to economically repair damage with exact replicas of the original design. As necessary, sponsor graphics also can be applied or removed as an overlay to the original wrap, and Davis pointed out most times the result is practically indiscernible from paint.

“Wraps have been around probably 20 years now, but technology greatly improved for them the last five years or so. Just like for a good paint job there are different levels of wraps, though. A good wrap depends on using high-quality vinyl,” he explained. “We use 3M vinyl exclusively because it allows us to make a very high gloss, very defined pattern and presents no issues at all with shrinking, peeling or curling. If I can make people come up and touch it just to see if it really is a vinyl wrap, then I feel like we’ve succeeded in doing a good job.”

Davis also emphasized Kryptonite Kustomz was built as a one-stop shop, dedicated to making the application of a custom wrap an easy and efficient process for its clients.

“We offer services that are unheard of in the wrap industry. In order to make life easier on the racers we can perform any level of bodywork, from minor carbon-fiber repairs to full body fitment in order to reduce downtime and eliminate visits to multiple shops,” Davis stated.

“At the end of the day, for all of us at Kryptonite Kustomz it comes down to providing the highest quality iconic design and finish and making the owners’ proud of how their wrapped vehicles look out on the track or open road.”

Comments