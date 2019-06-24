Khalid alBalooshi Earns First NHRA Pro Mod Win Of 2019 At Norwalk

Former world champion Khalid alBalooshi raced to his first victory of the 2019 season during E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service action on Sunday at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park. The series was presented by Plochman’s Mustard in Norwalk, and it marked the eighth of 12 races during the 2019 season.

In the final round against Jose Gonzalez, who won last weekend in Bristol, alBalooshi powered to a run of 5.765-seconds at 259.01 mph in his turbocharged Bahrain 1 Racing Camaro to beat Gonzalez’s 5.801 at 258.81. It marks the second win in Norwalk for alBalooshi, with his first coming in Top Fuel. The victory is also the fifth in alBalooshi’s standout Pro Mod career.

“The big thing for me today was when I won the first round,” alBalooshi said. “When I got to the second round, I thought the door was open for us. We’ve been struggling a lot, but I feel like we’re heading in the right direction now. When I got to the final round, I just kept telling myself I needed to win a race. This was a way different feeling for me, but I’m just happy I got the win.”

alBalooshi picked up wins against Todd Tutterow, No. 1 qualifier Mike Castellana and three-time world champion Rickie Smith to reach the final round. Gonzalez beat Doug Winters, Brandon Snider and points leader Stevie “Fast” Jackson to reach his second straight final round and fifth in his career.

The E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service continues at the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, Aug. 28-Sept. 2 at Lucas Oil Raceway Park at Indianapolis.

