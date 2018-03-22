Keith Haney Ready for South Georgia ‘Sweet 16’ Party

A month ago, when Keith Haney visited South Georgia Motorsports Park for Lights Out 9, he made it all the way to the final round, where he ran a career-best elapsed time and speed, but still finished runner-up in Radial vs. the World (RvW) to Steve Jackson. This weekend (Mar. 22-24), he and his Keith Haney Racing (KHR) team will be back at SGMP, where Haney plans to finish one position better in Donald “Duck” Long’s inaugural Sweet 16 event.

“All those other guys—and especially Stevie—they better watch themselves because KHR and ‘Enigma’ (the name for Haney’s 2016 RvW Camaro) are coming and the difference for us this time will be winning,” Haney stated as he prepared to make the long haul from his home near Tulsa.

“Well, there might be one more difference,” he added, “but people will just have to tune into the live feed to see what combination we’re showing up with. All I can tell you right now is it’ll be set on kill because there’s a lot at stake with $101,000 going to the winner. That’s the biggest purse ever for drag radial racing and I plan on it heading back to Oklahoma with me.”

Keith Haney Racing has enjoyed a great start to the 2018 campaign, following up its Lights Out success a week later with another RvW final-round appearance in the season opener for the Mid-West Pro Mod Series at the Texas Motorplex, near Dallas. “Daddy Dave” Comstock of Street Outlaws TV fame was at the controls of Enigma that time, while Haney wheeled “Notorious,” a second, nearly identical-appearing Camaro, to a quarter-final finish in Pro Mod, and again with career-best performance numbers.

“My co-crew chiefs, Brandon Switzer and Brandon Pesz, they’re the absolute best and they’re gonna’ have that car ready for me to hurt some feelings again in Georgia,” Haney promised. “Between them and all the great sponsors we have I feel very confident going into this race.

“This weekend is going to be like a WWE wrestling match where we’re just going to pound on the competition. And whether we’re blown or whether we’re nitrous you’ll just have to wait and see, but one thing you can count on is we’ll have no mercy on anyone once we get there.”

