Jose Gonzalez Earns First NHRA Pro Mod Win Of 2019 At Thunder Valley Nationals

Despite just slipping into the field as the No. 16 qualifier, Jose Gonzalez raced to his first win of the year on Sunday during E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service action at Bristol Dragway. The series was presented by the Real Pro Mod Association (RPM) in Thunder Valley, and it marked the seventh of 12 races during the 2019 season.

Gonzalez went 5.848-seconds at 256.06 mph in his turbocharged Q80 Racing Camaro to knock off Bob Rahaim, who ran 5.914 at 238.72 in his nitrous-powered Camaro. It is the second career win for Gonzalez, who qualified 16th before picking up round wins against No. 1 qualifier Todd Tutterow, Brandon Snider and Erica Enders to reach his fourth career final round.

“I honestly didn’t think we were going to make it into the field and here we are in the winner’s circle from the No. 16 spot,” said Gonzalez, who moved to fourth in points. “This Q80 Racing team really works their butts off and they have given me this car I have complete trust in every time I go down the track. I knew if I could just get into the field I could make it happen and here we are.”

Rahaim, who qualified 14th, reached his sixth career final round in the class with wins against defending world champion Mike Janis, Khalid AlBalooshi and Sidnei Frigo. Stevie “Fast” Jackson maintains the points lead as the class started the second half of its 2019 season in Bristol.

The E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service continues at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, June 20-23 at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

Comments