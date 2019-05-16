John Force To Show Off Herculiner Colors With PEAK As He Seeks 150th Career Win At Virginia NHRA Nationals

Sitting third in the NHRA Mello Yello points standings, Funny Car legend John Force and the PEAK Coolant and Motor Oil Chevy Camaro SS Funny Car team are gearing up for the Virginia NHRA Nationals looking to build upon their progress.

Force and the Brian Corradi and Danny Hood tuned PEAK Chevy Camaro team have been hard at work to stay fast and consistent as they race towards the driving veteran’s 150th win. With four semi-final finishes, one No. 1 qualifier and three quarterfinal appearances under their belt, it’s not far out of reach. At the recent Southern Nationals in Commerce, Ga., Force secured the No. 3 qualifying spot and exited in the second round to rival Ron Capps, making it his first side-by-side race day loss to someone other than teammate Robert Hight his season.

“We didn’t get after it in Atlanta like we wanted to but I’ve got a good race car and I’m getting more confident. We’ve gone some rounds now and we’ll get to the final soon and get in the winner’s circle for PEAK,” said Force. “All of John Force Racing is doing good so I’m looking forward to getting back out there with them after being off for a weekend.”

Force is the winningest John Force Racing driver at Virginia Motorsports Park with a history of successes that include four wins and four No. qualifiers. Most notably, Force won the inaugural Virginia Nationals in 1995. His most recent win came in 2000 where he was also the No. 1 qualifier. At last year’s event, Force qualified No. 7 and advanced to the final round where he lost to daughter, Courtney Force in the 50th all-JFR Funny Car final.

“I love coming to Richmond. I’m glad NHRA added it back into the show. I’ve won there a couple times and you know, just want to keep adding more,” said Force. “I was beat by Courtney in the final last year but its not a bad way to go out. She had a good hot rod and we did too, but this year we’re going for the win. I’ll be showing off the Herculiner colors with PEAK this weekend too. It’s always exciting to help them show off their brands.”

Force and his PEAK Chevy Camaro Funny Car will be debuting special Herculiner branding at this year’s Virginia Nationals. Herculiner, a product of PEAK, is a do-it-yourself truck bed liner that provides a tough, durable, skid-resistant protective coating five times thicker than other roll-ons. With more than 101 uses, it’s easy to use and can be applied to multiple surfaces including metal, concrete, wood and more. Herculiner also prevents rust and is resistant to gasoline, oil, solvents, and chemicals.

Qualifying for the Virginia NHRA Nationals begins Friday at 2:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. and Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Eliminations start at 12 p.m. Catch the action on FS1 Friday from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m., Saturday from 1:30 to 3:00 a.m. and Sunday from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Comments