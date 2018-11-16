Jet Dragster Pilot Kat Moller Killed in Accident at Sebring International Raceway

Katarina Moller, 24, of Sarasota, Fla., passed away as a result of an accident during an exhibition run in a jet dragster at Sebring International Raceway Thursday night.

Moller was making her first run in the car at Sebring’s regular drag racing event.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, and investigators are asking any spectators who were in attendance and recorded Moller’s run to call the Criminal Investigation Unit at 863-402-7250.