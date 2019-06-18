Jeg Coughlin Jr. To Promote Universal Parks And Resorts At Norwalk, Sonoma Races

Six-time world champion drag racer Jeg Coughlin Jr. will be encouraging race fans to enjoy more than the horsepower this summer with a special Universal Parks and Resorts-themed racecar at NHRA national events in Norwalk, Ohio, and Sonoma, Calif.

Working in conjunction with Universal, the hood and rear deck of Coughlin’s winning JEGS.com Elite Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro will be a colorful and high-speed reminder for drag race enthusiasts and their families to visit the Universal Parks and Resorts in Orlando, Fla., and Hollywood, Calif.

“The partnership with Universal is very unique and has been a lot of fun to be a part of,” Coughlin said. “We all know summertime is great for family vacations and Universal Parks and Resorts are the perfect destinations for everyone. I know my wife Samantha and I are very anxious to take our little girl there as soon as we can find time in our race schedules.

“We wanted to remind everyone Universal Parks and Resorts have so much to offer for everyone, from the great rides and attractions to the awesome resorts where you can relax and unwind. There are so many ways to enjoy their parks and resorts.”

Aside from Coughlin’s Pro Stock car, Universal Parks and Resorts logos will adorn all of the Team JEGS Sportsman entries competing at both events.

Earlier this season, Coughlin picked up his 62nd Pro Stock victory at the race in Phoenix. Five of his six world titles have come in Pro Stock.

