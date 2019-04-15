In Pro Mod Rematch, Stevie “Fast” Extracts Revenge Against King Tutt At Houston

Steve Jackson got some redemption over Todd Tutterow on Sunday at the 32nd annual Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals presented by Pennzoil when he drove to a victory at Houston Raceway powered by Pennzoil during the E3 Spark Plugs Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service final round.

Jackson and Tutterow met in the final at the Pro Mod season opener in Gainesville, resulting in Tutterow with a holeshot win over Jackson. On Sunday in Houston, it was Jackson who claimed the win with his 5.675-second pass at 255.00 mph.

“I came into this race with a chip on my shoulder after that runner-up in Gainesville,” Jackson said. “Todd and I talked about meeting in the finals again this race and I’m really glad it worked out in my favor this time. Can’t wait for Charlotte!”

Houston marks the second of 12 races on the E3 Spark Plugs Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service season. The class will return to action in at the NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway near Charlotte, N.C. April 26-28.

Final finish order (1-16)

PRO MODIFIED:

1. Steve Jackson; 2. Todd Tutterow; 3. Mike Janis; 4. Jose Gonzalez; 5. Erica Enders; 6. Steven Whiteley; 7. Bob Rahaim; 8. Sidnei Frigo; 9. Khalid alBalooshi; 10. Rickie Smith; 11.

Chad Green; 12. Alex Laughlin; 13. Michael Biehle; 14. Jeremy Ray; 15. Eric Latino; 16. Rick Hord.

Sunday's final results

Pro Modified — Steve Jackson, Chevy Camaro, 5.675, 255.00 def. Todd Tutterow, Camaro, 13.471, 76.06.

Final round-by-round results

PRO MODIFIED:

ROUND ONE — Bob Rahaim, Chevy Camaro, 5.834, 233.72 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 7.715, 131.47; Mike Janis, Camaro, 5.762, 248.80 def. Jeremy Ray, Chevy Corvette, 9.453, 87.27; Sidnei Frigo, Camaro, 5.999, 218.97 def. Michael Biehle, Ford Mustang, 8.608, 106.86; Jose Gonzalez, Camaro, 5.711, 258.57 def. Rickie Smith, Mustang, 5.754, 257.78; Todd Tutterow, Camaro, 5.681, 251.44 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 10.478, 74.48; Steve Jackson, Camaro, 5.679, 253.80 def. Khalid alBalooshi, Camaro, 5.740, 250.69; Steven Whiteley, Camaro, 6.935, 148.84 def. Rick Hord, Corvette, 12.015, 59.11; Erica Enders, Camaro, 5.758, 258.86 def. Chad Green, Camaro, 5.963, 236.96;

QUARTERFINALS — Gonzalez, 5.771, 255.58 def. Rahaim, 5.877, 213.13; Janis, 5.782, 225.60 def. Enders, 5.809, 260.11; Jackson, 5.706, 254.14 def. Frigo, 11.419, 84.65; Tutterow, 5.760, 251.06 def. S. Whiteley, 5.825, 250.41;

SEMIFINALS — Tutterow, 5.717, 251.30 def. Gonzalez, Foul – Red Light; Jackson, 5.699, 253.37 def. Janis, 5.725, 249.81;

FINAL — Jackson, 5.675, 255.00 def. Tutterow, 13.471, 76.06.

Point standings (top 10)

Pro Modified

1. Steve Jackson, 214; 2. Todd Tutterow, 211; 3. Jose Gonzalez, 114; 4. Jeremy Ray, 108; 5. (tie) Mike Janis, 103; Steven Whiteley, 103; 7. Chad Green, 89; 8. (tie) Michael Biehle, 86; Bob Rahaim, 86; 10. Marc Caruso, 72.

