IHRA Releases 2020 Sportsman Spectacular Schedule

The International Hot Rod Association (IHRA), the premier grassroots drag racing series in North America, released the 2020 IHRA Sportsman Spectacular presented by Hagerty and Moser Engineering schedule which will feature an exciting 18-race schedule over nine double-race weekends.

Top (Box), Mod (No Box / Footbrake) and Junior Dragsters will have the opportunity to compete for the prestigious IHRA Ironman at each event as well as the coveted oversized championship checks. Class runners-up will receive the limited-edition Sportsman Spectacular silver medals in addition to their winnings.

The weekend program includes a test & tune and golf cart race. First, second and third-round prizes will also be featured during the weekend.

IHRA members can also maximize their weekend winnings from several IHRA contingency program partners.

The IHRA Sportsman Spectacular presented by Hagerty and Moser Engineering will kick off the 2020 season February 22, at State Capitol Raceway, Baton Rouge, La.

For more information on the 2020 IHRA Sportsman Spectacular presented by Hagerty and Moser Engineering visit IHRA.com.

For more information on how to become an IHRA member click here or call (561) 337-3446.

2020 IHRA Sportsman Spectacular Schedule presented by Hagerty and Moser Engineering

February 22 – State Capitol Raceway – Baton Rouge, La.

March 22 – Holly Springs Motorsports – Holly Springs, Miss.

May 2 – Amarillo Dragway – Amarillo, Texas

May 15-17 – Dragway 42 – West Salem, Ohio

June 6 – Mo-Kan Dragway – Asbury, Mo.

July 10-12 – Darlington Dragway – Hartsville, S.C.

June 26-28 – US 131 Motorsports Park – Martin, Mich.

August 21-23 – Maryland International Raceway – Mechanicsville, Md.

TBD – Farmington Dragway – Mocksville, N.C.

Comments