Ida Zetterström Capitalizes on Strong Social Media Presence, Continues Partnership with Europe’s KW Brand

For the last year, 2023 FIA Top Fuel European champion Ida Zetterström has served as a brand ambassador for KW Group, the leading importer and distributor of American vehicles and aftermarket performance parts and accessories in Europe. Zetterström, a Swedish native who recently relocated to the U.S. where she travels the NHRA circuit with the JCM Racing team in preparation for her Top Fuel debut, will continue to represent the Swedish-based automotive retail giant through 2024, but will do so while spending the majority of her year abroad.

“Ida may be living on the other side of the ocean now, but there’s no denying her fanbase over here,” said Peter Larsson, Brand and Public Relations Manager, KW Group. “She really understands how to maximize our presence through her social media channels in ways that are quantifiable to us. We can clearly see the value of our partnership, so it was important to us to keep this relationship going regardless of where Ida is currently based. I have no doubt we will be able to continue to support each other to the fullest as she makes her professional U.S. debut. The NHRA is about to have a ton of new European fans.”

In between traveling from event to event on the 20-race NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series circuit alongside teammate Tony Schumacher, Zetterström will make several European appearances during the year through her partnership with KW and other European partners. She is currently confirmed to attend NitrOlympX in Hockenheim, Germany, Aug. 23 – 25, where she returns as the defending Top Fuel event champion, with three to four additional appearances to be announced.

“It makes me so happy to be able to continue this partnership with KW,” said Zetterström, who boasts a combined 250K followers on social media. “It feels like a little piece of home. I love that I get to represent such an important brand on the European muscle car scene over here in the U.S.; it makes me very proud. Not to mention, I enjoy having the opportunity to interact with KW’s customer base. We worked together on several events last year where I met with their partners and customers through meet and greets and other scheduled appearances, and I’m glad I will have the opportunity to continue to meet and interact with the KW network in-person this year.”

A staple of American car culture in Europe, KW Auto is the largest European retailer of Dodge, Ram, and other U.S. automotive brands. KW Group’s OEM parts and accessories branch, KW Parts, provides aftermarket parts directly to dealerships and also features an online retailer, TheDriveZone.com, which offers a catalog of more than four million items to the end user.

Fans will notice the KW associate partnership decal on Zetterström’s JCM/VP Racing Fuels/Edelbrock/Comp Cams Top Fuel dragster when she competes on the NHRA stage for the first time as a member of Joe Maynard’s JCM Racing team. Zetterström is slated for a late-summer debut with multiple test sessions on the schedule leading up to her first event.

This story was originally published on March 27, 2024.