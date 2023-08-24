Hubsaver Adds Indy, Charlotte Countdown Race to Camrie Caruso Sponsor Line-Up

On the heels of a successful sponsorship launch at the NHRA Mile-High Nationals 2022 NHRA Rookie of the Year Camrie Caruso announced today that Hubsaver will extend their marketing relationship to include the Dodge Power Broker U.S. Nationals, August 31 – September 4, and the Carolina NHRA Nationals during the NHRA Countdown, September 22-24. Hubsaver, offers a wide variety of products to protect trailer bearings and provide added safety for work or pleasure. Hubsaver branding and logo will with featured on Caruso’s Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro joining sponsors DENSO, VP Racing Lubricants, Powerbuilt Tools and Big Jeff Audio.

“We had a great race in Denver with Hubsaver and I am thrilled they are coming back for the U.S. Nationals and the Charlotte Countdown race,” said Caruso, who has strong business relationships in the trailer industry. “We travel all over the country, so we understand the need for and importance of taking every precaution possible to keep your load safe. Hubsaver gives you peace of mind knowing that when you hit the road, whether it’s for work or pleasure, you won’t be stranded due to a hub bearing failure.”





Hubsaver has a national group of distributors, and their variety of products can be purchased at www.thehubsaver.com. The Hubsaver attaches between the bearing and compression washer providing an added layer of protection from losing a hub. The Hub Saver is not intended to substitute regular bearing maintenance and wheel inspections. If a driver experiences a bearing failure this part will keep them from losing a hub and allow them to safely exit the road to make repairs. Hubsaver is easy to install, durable and still allows for proper lube to the bearing.

“We got great response from working with Camrie during the Mile-High Nationals and we saw an opportunity to grow our program at the biggest race of the year as well as one of the best Countdown races in Charlotte,” said Lee Blackwell, Hubsaver, Director of Sales and Marketing. “Camrie has an extensive understanding of our product and the trailer industry plus she is a rising star in the NHRA.”



Caruso and the Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro will be on track for the U.S. Nationals starting Friday, September 1, with two additional qualifying sessions each day on Saturday and Sunday. Caruso will be competing against a tough field of Pro Stock competitors for one of 16 spots for race day. The U.S. Nationals will be broadcast on FS1 and FOX throughout the course of Labor Day weekend.