Hot Shot’s Secret Partners with National Tractor Pullers Association

Hot Shot’s Secret is pleased to announce a three-year sponsorship of the National Tractor Pullers Association (NTPA) for 2020 through 2022 that includes major promotional opportunities with a TV series, events, magazines, program books, scoreboards and retailers. Hot Shot’s Secret will display onsite at numerous NTPA events across the country.

The National Tractor Pullers Association, headquartered in Columbus, OH was established in 1969 by representatives from eight states (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania). The representatives initially met to establish uniform rules and give the sport structure. From these meetings, the NTPA was formed. Last year marked 50 years in the business as the premier sanctioning body of truck and tractor pulling. The NTPA sets the standard for domestic and foreign pulling associations and is managed by World Pulling International, Inc.

Josh Steinmetz, Hot Shot’s Secret’s newly hired Digital Marketing Manager spent the last decade as the Digital Communications Director for the NTPA and was largely responsible for negotiating the sponsorship.

“Having a thorough understanding of the NTPA and close personal relationships with their top tier drivers allows me to assist Hot Shot’s Secret in taking the best possible advantage of this sponsorship.” stated Steinmetz. “In addition to participating in this highly competitive sport, most of these drivers are professionals in the agriculture market, the semi-truck industry and in the agricultural supply business. We look forward to developing a strong and lasting partnership with the association and their competitors.”

