Holley Returns as Title Sponsor of NMRA Ford Nationals

NMRA is proud to announce Holley Performance Products as the title sponsor of the world’s biggest all-Ford motorsport event series. The six-event series, which includes drag racing, car show, manufacturer’s midway, and other specialty elements will be known as the Holley NMRA Ford Nationals. It’s the second time in the sanctioning body’s 22-year history that Holley has staked a claim as the series title sponsor.

“The partnership between NMRA and Holley is amazing as we created an incredible synergy between us with the NMRA World Finals + Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival in 2019,” said Steve Wolcott, founder and president of NMRA. “With Holley coming on as the title sponsor we can build momentum at each stop on the tour as all roads will lead to Bowling Green for the biggest and craziest Ford event ever created.”

Holley’s marketing director Bill Tichenor is the driving force behind the uniquely fun Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival and also for blending it with the NMRA World Finals. He said “The timing couldn’t be better for Holley to become the title sponsor of the NMRA as we continue to focus on making exiting new parts for Fords.” Tichenor also noted “The inaugural NMRA World Finals + Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival couldn’t have went better, so to be the title sponsor all year with it culminating at one massive event at the end the year just makes total sense.”

The Holley NMRA Ford Nationals series kicks off February 27-March 1, 2020 at Bradenton Motorsports Park for the legendary Nitto Tire NMRA Spring Break Shootout. The series moves north to Atlanta Dragway for the NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals April 2-5 and then over to St. Louis for the Gateway Rumble, held at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway May 14-16. After the mid-second break, racing resumes June 25-27 at Maple Grove Raceway (Mohnton, PA) for the Ford Motorsport Nationals.

The Nitto Tire NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing takes place July 30 to August 2 at the historic Route 66 Raceway (Joliet, IL). The five event build-up leads to the Nitto Tire NMRA World Finals + Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival, October 1-4 at Beech Bend Raceway (Bowling Green, KY) for four days of euphoric Ford mania with Championship Drag Racing, specialty Street-Legal Shootouts, Autocross, Drift exhibitions, celebrity appearances, Car Show, Manufacturer’s Midway, and much more.

Tichenor closed with “We know the NMRA crew treats attendees like Holley wants them to be treated, so we are glad to take our involvement to the next level to show the Ford crowd we are serious about supporting them.”

