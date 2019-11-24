Hobbs Dominates SCSN 15 Radial vs. The World Saturday at Las Vegas

Saturday was a day of ET assaults and surprise runs at the COMP Cams Street Car Super Nationals 15 Presented by FuelTech. Qualifying at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway wrapped up Saturday afternoon with the first round of eliminations beginning immediately after. Opening ceremonies included both the American and Canadian National Anthems, an annual show of respect to the large contingent of racers from the Great White North who compete here season after season.“It’s Old Home Week every year,” said event promoter Mel Roth. “Some of these racers, especially our Canadian ones, this is the only time I get to see them all year. It’s so much fun to hang out with such a diverse group of racers and to see the real camaraderie that exists in these pits!”Ronnie Hobbs (pictured above) and his ’17 Mustang continued their hot streak with a 3.736-second run in E1 of Crower Radial vs. The World, beating his own qual-topping ET of 3.766 seconds set earlier in the day. The pass also set a new event radial tire record.

In Precision Turbo Pro Mod, Randy Merick’s 5.55 flat from Friday night was felled in dominating fashion by Justin Jones. Jones raced his 2018 Corvette to a blazing 5.518-second lap at 259.71 mph, more than enough to gain top qualifier honors. Both Merick and Jones would advance to E2 on bye runs, with Jones losing traction early and wisely lifting to save his car during his pass.