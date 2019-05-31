Historic No Prep Kings Win Has Lizzy Musi Riding High into PDRA North-South Shootout

It was a historic weekend for Lizzy Musi at New England Dragway, and now the Musi Racing team will look to build on that momentum at this weekend’s Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) North-South Shootout at Maryland International Raceway.

Musi couldn’t be entering the weekend on a better note following her victory at the Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings race in Epping. She became the first female winner in No Prep Kings history, taking the $40,000 prize with an impressive performance in her Edelbrock-equipped “Aftershock” Camaro.

Musi knocked off boyfriend Kye Kelly in the final round, continuing to show remarkable progress in her racing career.

“To be the first woman to win a No Prep Kings event is an honor,” Musi said. “We struggled hard last year. Over the winter we did our homework and worked on coming up with the best combination possible. For me and Kye to be in the finals, it was kind of like a dream.”

But it proved to be reality, as both performed well on the big stage of the Discovery Channel’s Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings series.

It also continued to showcase Musi’s impressive driving talent in the Jerry Bickel Race Cars Camaro powered by Pat Musi Racing Engines. The road to get to this point hasn’t been easy for Musi, but the challenges have simply made her work harder.

Edelbrock also jumped on board with Musi’s “Aftershock” and Kelly’s “Shocker” Camaro, which added to the special weekend.

“Edelbrock has been on board with us for years, supporting my dad when he raced and now when I am racing,” Musi said. “We had both Edelbrock-equipped cars in the final, and my girl, ‘Aftershock,’ got it done. Now it’s King Kong’s turn this weekend in Maryland.”

Lizzy hopes the momentum carries over to the third event of the eight-race PDRA season, where she’ll return to Frank Brandao’s Edelbrock/Lucas Oil-backed “King Kong 7” 2018 Dodge Dart in the PDRA’s Pro Nitrous class. Racing back-to-back weekends makes for a grueling stretch, but it’s a chance for Musi to stay in rhythm. She was the No. 1 qualifier at the most recent PDRA race earlier this month, and the No Prep Kings victory gives her and the Musi Racing team plenty of confidence.

“That was the first No Prep race I’ve been to and it was pretty exciting to see Lizzy pull out the win,” Pat Musi said. “It’s big to have Edelbrock on board for a win like that, and Lizzy again showed she’s one of the most talented drivers out there. It gives our team a lot of confidence heading to the PDRA race in Maryland, and we’ll be ready to perform no matter the conditions.”

The PDRA North-South Shootout presented by Line-X will kick off with Friday Night Fire featuring back-to-back pro qualifying sessions at 6 p.m. Sportsman final qualifying starts Saturday at 10 a.m., with professional eliminations slated to start at 4 p.m. The final rounds for pro classes are scheduled for 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

