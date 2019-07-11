Haney Hopes Xtreme Texas Heat Helps Burn MWPMS Rivals

Two months after climbing the points list in the most recent Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Pro Mod Series (MWPMS) event at his home track in Tulsa, OK, nitrous racing veteran Keith Haney is feeling more than ready to go again this weekend (July 12-13), at Xtreme Raceway Park in Ferris, TX.

“I won’t lie, it’s been nice to have a few weeks to relax and regroup, but I think I speak for every Mid-West Series racer when I say I’m itchin’ to get back in the seat. We had a pretty good race in Tulsa, went a couple of rounds and that moved us up one spot to fourth overall, but I think we have a good shot at doing even better this weekend,” Haney says.

“We’re into the heat of the summer now, which tends to help the nitrous cars out a little,” he explains. “Those screw cars don’t like the heat so much and can have a little trouble putting all that power down, so I think we have a decent chance of going some rounds and maybe even winning it.

“We also saw the Mid-West rules board make some rule changes during the break, so hopefully that should tighten things up some, too. No one knows exactly what’s going to happen, but I know it’s gonna’ be exciting.”

Regardless, Haney guarantees his own race weekend will get off to an exciting start as he’ll open with a $5,000 grudge match in the first round of Pro Mod qualifying against fellow nitrous racing veteran Chad Green.

“I met Chad last year while racing the Summit Racing Equipment Camaro in NHRA Pro Mod, so I called him out to come and try taking us on in the Mid-West Series,” the new car auto dealer says. “He’ll have his beautiful Corvette with all that Musi horsepower, but me and ‘Notorious’ will be ready for him. The money’s already on the line and I aim to take it all back home to Tulsa with me.”

The entire Keith Haney Racing team, led by crew chief Brandon Switzer and car chief Andrew Arnold, will be on hand in Texas to help make that happen, along with Haney’s 12-year-old son Logan. But girlfriend Missy Hayes may be his greatest trackside asset, he quickly adds.

“We’ve been together a little over a year and a half now and she’s rock solid. A great, great supporter and makes sure all my guys eat well at the track. She takes care of them way better than I ever did,” Haney admits. “But really, it’s the first time I’ve had someone that actually enjoys going racing with me, so it’s pretty awesome just to have her there beside me.”

After testing at the brand-new Xtreme Raceway last year in the Summit NHRA car, Haney says he’s eager to finally experience MWPMS competition with his 2014 Camaro this weekend on the all-concrete eighth mile.

“It’s a beautiful facility, so fast and smooth, and with plenty of room for shut down. It has pretty much any modern track amenity you can think of, TVs, nice concession stands and bathrooms, easy in and out access, it’s the whole package,” Haney says. “Clyde (Scott, owner) and Gaylen (Smith, track manager) are great people, just so welcoming to all the Mid-West Series teams. The bottom line is, we just can’t wait to get out there.”

