Hamstra Takes Upset Win over Haney at Gateway

Jason Hamstra earned the Mid-West Pro Mod Series victory Saturday at Gateway Motorsports Park when top qualifier Keith Haney was unable to stage his car due to a transmission issue. The win capped off an incredible two days of racing at the second running of the Premier Street Car Association’s Heads Up Hootenanny.

The event, postponed from its original date in April due to rain, featured five heads-up classes fielded by PSCA along with the JEGS Super Quick Series and the track’s Gateway Bracket Series, providing a preview for next month’s Street Car Super Nationals: Anarchy at the Arch IV.

Hamstra qualified sixth and laid down an impressive 3.816-second ET at 196.93 mph on a solo pass after Haney was unable to put his car in gear. Despite wanting to earn the victory against Haney on the track, the Indiana native said he’ll definitely take the win light.

“It went pretty good there at the end,” Hamstra said in the Winner’s Circle. “We figured out we had a bad set of tires on it all weekend and put the old ones on it for the semifinals and the car started going down the track again like it should be.

“I’d like to race (Haney), sure, but you take it any way you can get it. We had to get there. You have to be there to take advantage of opportunities like that.”

