Global Electronic Technology Joins Paul Lee’s Funny Car Team

Global Electronic Technology has joined Paul Lee Racing for the 2020 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing season on Lee’s nitro Funny Car. Lee will sport the beautiful blue of Global Electronic Technology as the major marketing partner for 12 selected races. Lee currently plans to run 15 total races in 2020 with his “friends and family” Funny Car team.

Lee, a survivor of a widow-maker heart attack in late 2016, will continue his journey to return to the seat of a nitro Funny Car. 2019 was his “Comeback Tour” and the car competed in eight races with the Jim Oberhofer-led team. In 2020 Lee plans to grow his program and compete at the highest level of NHRA and continue as a part of Straightline Strategy Group.

“I’m extremely excited for the 2020 NHRA season,” says Lee, or Orange, Calif. “If you’re racing at this level and as competitive as Jim O, the team, and I are, the goal is to grow with the personnel and resources that it takes to put us in a position to compete for race wins and hopefully, championships. That has always been my goal in racing. When I returned to this sport after my heart recovery, I made it a point to build a competitive team, race hard, and most importantly, to have fun racing with my friends and family.”

“As a bonus, Steve and Samantha Bryson, owners of Global Electronic Technology, have become family over the years after implementing their credit card processing technology in both McLeod and FTI Performance, which by the way, has far exceeded our expectations,” says Lee.

Whether from a point-of-sale terminal or through its secure internet payment gateway, Global Electronic Technology has the solutions to prepare businesses for e-commerce. It can facilitate retail, internet, direct mail or home-based business to accept credit cards and checks online. With over a decade in the payment processing industry, Global Electronic Technology’s expertise in the bankcard business coupled with skills in developing information infrastructure allows for a 24-hour turnaround on merchant applications.

“I have had the pleasure of getting to know Paul Lee and Jim O over the course of the last few years,” says Steve Bryson, owner of Global Electronic Technology. “The relationship rapidly ascended from friends to family. Paul Lee and his companies were one of the first to stand up for Global Electronic Technology allowing us the opportunity to show them what we can do. It’s an honor to be an associated sponsor on Paul’s Funny Car. Anyone with the will to come back to life and get behind the wheel of a Funny Car is a champion and we’re excited to go racing with him.”

With a successful 2019, Oberhofer has the crew and the resources to make 2020 a great season. Oberhofer has been an integral part of the team since its inception and carries the same beliefs of Lee and the Brysons for 2020.

“Last season was a learning year for us and we accomplished a lot in a short amount of time,” says Oberhofer, who also owns a new Victory Lane Quick Oil Change location. “I’m very proud of the team, of Paul and his great driving ability, and the performance of the car. 2020 is looking to be great with Global Electronic Technology as a sponsor, which will give us the ability to compete to win. I’m fortunate for the relationship with the Brysons and Pat Galvin over the years. And now I have a business relationship with the Brysons as we use the processors at the Victory Lane Plano, TX store. A quick and fast car to match with the quick and fast processors.”

The Global Electronic Technology team will be making appearances at the first four races of the 2020 NHRA season and will continue to be at select events for the remainder of the year. In addition to Global Electronic Technology, the team would like to welcome Red Line Oil, Gates, and Justice Brothers to the roster, joining Weld Wheels, Mac Tools, TMS Titanium, and ARP as important product suppliers.

“All of our partners are part of the reason we have been so successful,” says Lee, who went his career best of 3.88 at 332 mph in 2019. “We are still a small team, but we have the opportunity to compete with the best of the class with the support of our partners.”

The team plans on testing in Las Vegas for the PRO pre-season session and will begin the 2020 season at the Winternationals in Pomona, CA.

Comments