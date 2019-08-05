Garrett Advancing Motion Joins World Series of Pro Mod as Event Sponsor

Garrett Advancing Motion, a premier turbocharger manufacturer servicing drag racers across the world, will be joining the list of 2019 sponsors for the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod. The third annual event, known as the highest-paying Pro Mod race in the world, will take place Aug. 9-10 at Bandimere Speedway, just outside of Denver.

The addition of Garret Advancing Motion adds another standout company to the World Series of Pro Mod presented by J&A Service, Elite Motorsports, Big O Tires and benefiting One Cure, which will award $100,000 to the winner of the 16-car-field.

“Being one of the major turbo manufacturers, it’s always one of our focuses not just to manufacture the products, but to be a part of putting them to the test and sponsoring teams and working with the racing series that allow our products in the field to support it,” said Tim Coltey, marketing specialist at Garret Advancing Motion. “We have a pretty impressive group of partners that we’re working with and they’re really putting the turbos to work and seeing what they can do.”

Some of those partners Coltey is referencing are NHRA Pro Mod driver Steve Matusek, and 2019 World Series of Pro Mod competitors Rick Snavely, Clint Satterfield, and defending event champion Carl Stevens Jr., all looking to take home the $100,000 check this month.

Garret Advancing Motion is a global leader in turbocharger technologies with best-in-class engineering capabilities for a broad range of engine types across automobile, truck and other vehicle markets. The cutting-edge technology provider is revolutionizing turbochargers and empowering drag racers across the country.

“We’re proud to have an innovative, technology-driven company like Garrett Advancing Motion join on as a supporter of the World Series of Pro Mod,” said Wes Buck, founder, Drag Illustrated and World Series of Pro Mod. “Our racers deserve the best of the best when it comes to performance and safety, and the folks at Garrett definitely deliver on both of those aspects.”

For more information on the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by J&A Service, Elite Motorsports, Big O Tire and benefiting One Cure, please visit www.WorldSeriesofProMod.com.

