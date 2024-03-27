Funny Car Chaos, Nitro Chaos Announce Free Livestream of Season Opener at Texas Motorplex

Connect with us

It’s time to set up your watching party for chaos! Now fans can watch all of the action for free from the historic Texas Motorplex as Funny Car Chaos and Nitro Chaos get ready to kick off their season courtesy of some amazing marketing partners of the chaos!

The fourth annual Lone Star Forklift Funny Car Chaos Classic presented by Vertex Roofers will be streaming live and free Thursday, April 4 through Saturday, April 6, courtesy of Copeland Racecars, Cubic Dollars Racing Engines, Ken-Tex Roofing Systems, Aluminum Cabinet Company, Saye Logistics, Texas Commercial Glass Concepts, Twisted Shifterz and 360 Steel.

Over forty-five outlaw funny cars from across the United States are entered, and the quickest thirty-two cars on the property will dance in final eliminations. This year’s event marks the first time Texas will see a chaos double down as the DMP Awnings Nitro Chaos Championship Tour also kicks off in conjunction with the Funny Car Chaos Classic. Over thirty outlaw nitro teams from coast to coast will make their way to Ennis, Texas, to compete for total guaranteed purses of over $88,000 in what has become the largest chaos-branded event in history.

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and they can certainly vouch for that as the chaos action on tap next weekend is most certainly big-time entertainment, and it’s all being broadcasted worldwide and live on the Funny Car Chaos YouTube channel.

Click here www.youtube.com/c/FunnyCarChaos and enjoy the chaos live! Learn more at www.funnycarchaos.com and www.nitrochaos.com, and make your plans to experience the chaos in person at a track near you.

