Franklin Scores First Mad Mule Victory of 2018 Season

The first Mad Mule of 2018 was one to remember. On Saturday, March 3, GALOT was filled with the roar of Outlaws and Pro Mods, the smell of high-octane fuel, and thick plumes of tire smoke.

The competition was fierce with 4.70 Outlaws, Pro Mods, Dragsters, Door Cars, and Junior Dragsters all vying for the top spot in their respective classes.

Lots of slick cars and lighting fast runs — culminating with a searing 204 mph streak from Fredericksburg, VA’s Tommy Franklin to take home the Mad Mule top prize in the Pro Mod Shootout.

Here’s the best of the best from Saturday:

MAD MULE

Champ – Tommy Franklin – Fredericksburg, VA

Runner-Up – Jay Cox – Smithfield, NC

#1 Qualifier – Tommy Franklin – Fredericksburg, VA

4.70 OUTLAWS

Champ – Donnie Gibbs Jr. – Mooresville, NC

Runner-Up – Todd Buckner – Mooresville, NC

#1 Qualifier – William Marshall – Victoria, VA

DOOR CARS

Champ – Brent Alford – Raleigh, NC

Runner-Up – Ethan Atkinson – Victoria, VA

#1 Qualifier – Earl Penny – Selma, NC

DRAGSTERS

Champ – Nick Womack – Lillington, NC

Runner-Up – Jonathan King – Angier, NC

#1 Qualifier – Nick Womack – Lillington, NC

TOP JR DRAGSTER

Champ – Connor Shields – Hayes, VA

Runner-Up – Ryan Leche – Moyock, NC

#1 Qualifier – Connor Shields – Hayes, VA

7.90 INDEX PRO JR DRAGSTER

Champ – Casey Wagner – Willow Springs, NC

Runner-Up – Holt Strickland – Clinton, NC

#1 Qualifier – Casey Wagner – Willow Springs, NC

