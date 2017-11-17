Frankenstein Engine Dynamics Named MWPMS Title Sponsor

The Mid-West Pro Mod Series (MWPMS) proudly announced today that Frankenstein Engine Dynamics (FED) has signed on as title sponsor for the 2018 MWPMS season. Following a successful five-race season this year, the MWPMS recently released a confirmed seven-event schedule for 2018, with a tentative eighth race still being negotiated.

“We couldn’t be happier or more excited going forward with Frankenstein Engine Dynamics so prominently attached to the Mid-West Pro Mod Series,” stated MWPMS organizer and promoter Keith Haney, who also competes within the series. “I really appreciate the confidence and commitment the guys at Frankenstein are showing toward us and believe gaining a major backer like Frankenstein really demonstrates the strength of our organization.”

Chris Frank, president and development engineer at Frankenstein Engine Dynamics, said that after being part of the racing community for 12 years everyone at FED is equally excited to both sponsor and compete in the Tulsa-based MWPMS.

“You will see us testing our latest products at every event with two Pro-Mods piloted by veteran driver Brandon Pesz and newcomer Justin Jones. Later in the season you will also see us testing our radial car in the LDR and X275 classes,” Frank said. “We also will have a booth set up at half track for every event, so people can come see the products we are running on our cars and talk to us about what we are developing next.”

Among the state-of-the-art performance products FED will introduce to MWPMS competition is its unique “P-48 Evolution” Hemi Head, which was designed, developed, manufactured, and tested in its Weatherford, TX-based facility. “We gained over 400 rear-wheel horsepower on our Top Alcohol Funny Car with these heads against all competitors on our Mainline Dyno and invite any team to come try it for themselves,” Frank said.

He added that Frankenstein Engine Dynamics is dedicated to helping all MWPMS teams realize their full potential and enters the series determined to offer an unmatched level of service and support on race day. “Whether you have our product or not; even if that means helping you beat us in the finals,” Frank declared. “We look forward to bringing excitement to the sport and helping our local series pay out big time!”

The 2018 Frankenstein Engine Dynamics Mid-West Pro Mod Series season will open Mar. 2-3, at the brand-new Xtreme Motorsports Park in Trumbull, TX, near Dallas.

Frankenstein Engine Dynamics offers access to a professional install shop with a multitude of services including custom CNC porting and machine work, chassis dyno, engine dyno, Spintron, and additional customer service and support. For more information on Frankenstein Engine Dynamics, call (817) 556-2434 or visit online at frankensteined.net.

