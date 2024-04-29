Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Foster Continues to Hone Skills at Charlotte Four-Wide

Published

National Dragster photo

Racing in just his second four-wide national event and his fifth NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series race as a Pro Stock professional rookie of the year top contender Brandon Foster made a strong showing at zMAX Dragway. Two weeks ago, Foster raced to the final quad at the Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals but today he was unable to duplicate that feat. After two days of qualifying that saw the rookie driver experience a wide array of issues, including an onboard computer error that cost him a qualifying run, Foster rolled into the first round with confidence and a solid Aqua Prop Chevrolet Camaro Pro Stock race car.

Foster was matched up against veteran driver Aaron Stanfield, Jerry Tucker, and KB Titan Racing teammate Eric Latino. As the No. 14 qualifier running against the No. 3, No. 6 and No. 11 qualifiers Foster did not have any say in lane choice so the Aqua Prop Camaro was lined up in lane four. All four Pro Stock Camaros rolled into pre-stage and then staged as the Christmas Tree flashed all the competitors took off dashing towards the finish line. As the rookie of the group Foster unfortunately had one of the worst reaction times of his young career. The slower than usual jump off the time combined with tire shake immediately snatched the chance for victory away from the Oklahoma-based entrepreneur.
 
“I’ve come a long way, no doubt,” said Foster. “I was in lane four, but I don’t mind the outside lanes. Honestly, I have only raced four-wide at two races and the center lanes kind of screw me up, but it’s still not that big of a deal. I felt good going into first round and I just missed the tree a little and then we had some tire shake. I am pleased with how I did in my first two four-wide nationals.”
 
The silver lining for Foster this weekend was the continued opportunity to make passes in one of the most competitive classes in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Every national event has featured significantly more drivers than qualifying spots and Foster has driven his way into five of the tightest fields in recent memory. For the rookie driver who has established himself as the one of the front-runners for rookie of the year every run is the chance to get better.
 
“Just getting runs makes a huge difference,” said Foster. “A lot of the time the improvement comes from getting in the car and making runs. I think when you get four qualifiers before the race that makes a huge difference. We’ll get two runs on Friday and two runs on Saturday in Chicago. The repetition of the laps helps. Every time I make a run, I feel like I get a little better. My reaction times are getting better, my burnouts are good, and staging seems to be fine. I am still working on getting better shifting down track. “
 
Leaving Charlotte Foster will hold onto his position in the Pro Stock Top Ten and leave with a Pro Stock car that is on the performance upswing. The Aqua Pro Camaro will get four more qualifying opportunities at the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals, May 17-19, and Foster plans to make the most of every run to improve his qualifying position and chance to win rookie of the year.
 
“It’s been a lot of fun this weekend even with a few of the struggles we had,” said Foster. “I have never raced in Chicago and I am looking forward to it. I am glad to get back to two wide racing and going more rounds.”

This story was originally published on April 28, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.