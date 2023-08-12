Connect with us

News

Forty Funny Cars Set Eyes On FCC East Coast Debut At Maryland International Raceway

Published

Photo by Jason “Nubs” Dunn

The Spell Paving Services Funny Car Chaos series is gearing up for a big weekend on August 25th-26th as the wildly popular outlaw funny car tour makes its first appearance on the East Coast at Maryland International Raceway. The highly anticipated event has attracted flip top floppers from all across the country, with forty teams currently pre-entered. A-B-C-D Fields of eight cars will qualify for a total of thirty-two Funny Cars in the main event. This marks the forty-fifth Funny Car Chaos event since its inception in 2017, and upon completion of this event, over 200 funny car teams will have participated in the grassroots series. 

“We’ve got thirty cars on the pre-entry list for Maryland that have never run a Chaos race before, which is super exciting. We love meeting new teams and making new friends at the races, and this event is sure to deliver that and a two-day festival of flip top floppers like the East Coast has never seen. My buddy and master statistician Bret Kepner verifies this will be the largest funny car show on the East Coast in the last half-century, and I want to thank all the teams and Royce Miller at MIR for their support,” said Funny Car Chaos owner Chris Graves.

This feature event on the Maryland International Raceway schedule also includes “Burnouts For Bunny & Bear,” which is a tribute class to Bunny Burkett and Bear Pritchett organized by Jagger Naves and features a huge field of blown altereds and slingshot dragsters. A classic car show, nostalgia sportsman racing, and jet funny cars are also on tap. 

Royce Miller, owner and promoter of Maryland International Raceway, stated, “We are super excited to be the exclusive East Coast stop for the Funny Car Chaos series.  We have the facility and the racing surface in top shape in preparation for the largest Funny Car show in MIR history”.  

Be sure to get your VIP tickets now for the best seats in the house. Racers and fans can get more information and pre-sale tickets online at www.GoRaceMIR.com

