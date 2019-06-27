Following String Of Standout Performances, Musi Racing Looking For First PDRA Win Of 2019 At Summer Nationals

CECIL, GA — After yet another Street Outlaws: No Prep Kingsvictory, Lizzy Musi and the Musi Racing team have maintained an impressive streak of final round appearances, but the talented driver has no plans on slowing down heading to this weekend’s Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) Summer Nationals Ignited by Lithium Pros Batteries at South Georgia Motorsports Park.

Musi took the Frank Brandao-owned Edelbrock/Lucas Oil “King Kong 7” Pro Nitrous 2018 Dodge Dart to the final round at the most recent PDRA event in Maryland, which gives her three straight final rounds counting the pair of No Prep Kings victories.

The only thing missing is her first PDRA win of the season, something the Musi Racing team hopes to rectify this weekend in Valdosta.

“We’ve been working on a lot of things and we feel pretty good,” Pat Musi said. “We’re trying to put it all together and get that win. It’s not make or break yet, but we need to go rounds and try to get a win. This is a big one.”

The PDRA stop in Georgia marks the halfway point of the eight-race 2019 season, and Musi sits in a tie for fourth in the championship standings, just a point out of third. A victory would keep her in championship contention and Musi has certainly shown potential in the Dart.

She has been a No. 1 qualifier this season, posted the quickest and fastest time in the class at the most recent PDRA race in Maryland and been a steady performer throughout the year.

Pat Musi knows adjustments need to be made to accommodate racing in the heat at SGMP, but he remains confident the team will be able to perform at a high level to keep this impressive stretch going.

“You’ve got to have power – and we have that – but you need power management as well when the track gets hot,” Musi said. “But we’re going to go up there swinging. We’ve made some gains in the car and now it’s time to try to make a move here. Lizzy is driving well and we’ve got big power. We just need a few things to go our way.”

Lizzy has taken advantage of every opportunity in the no prep world, racing to wins at New England Raceway and in St. Louis in her Edelbrock-equipped “Aftershock” Camaro. That momentum has continued in the Dart, with Musi showcasing her driving talents in both cars.

“Those wins definitely boost her confidence in her driving,” Pat Musi said. “We learn a lot every time we go down the track, so we’ve got a lot of good data. I feel pretty good. It’s really difficult to go back and forth between the two cars, but she’s been doing that and really driving well, and that’s a feather in her cap.”

The PDRA Summer Nationals Ignited by Lithium Pros Batteries will begin qualifying at noon on Friday, and will also include Friday Night Fire with back-to-back pro qualifying sessions beginning at 7 p.m. Sportsman final qualifying starts Saturday at noon, with professional eliminations slated to start at 6 p.m. The final rounds for pro classes are scheduled for 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

Comments