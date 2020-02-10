Fifth Third Bank Backs Kalitta Motorsports Top Fuel Teams

Kalitta Motorsports is pleased to welcome Fifth Third Bank, National Association, to the team as the Bank has signed a multi-year sponsorship agreement. The longtime financial partner with Kalitta Air and Kalitta Charters will join NGK Spark Plugs, Mobil 1 and Osborn as new sponsors to Kalitta Motorsports in the past sixty days.



“Fifth Third Bank is looking forward to extending our brand into what has historically been a very popular sport with a hugely loyal and active fan base – and to do so with a top-flight team like Kalitta Motorsports is a significant win,” said David Girodat, eastern Michigan regional president for Fifth Third Bank. “We are excited to enhance our motorsports practice through this strategic partnership.”



Fifth Third Bank will be featured on the Top Fuel dragsters and fire suits of Doug Kalitta and Shawn Langdon, drivers of the Mac Tools and DHL dragsters respectively. They will also be incorporated into the dynamic Kalitta Motorsports trackside business to business program hosting guests and VIPs at select NHRA races across the country.



“We are very happy to have the opportunity to introduce Fifth Third Bank to the world of NHRA,” said Connie Kalitta, owner of Kalitta Air and Kalitta Motorsports. “Fifth Third has been a trusted business partner of the Kalitta Companies for quite some time and we look forward to helping Fifth Third Bank utilize this partnership to grow their business platform. I feel our business to business program will complement their existing motorsports programs perfectly.”



Through its new partnership with Kalitta Motorsports, as well as existing partnerships in NASCAR and INDYCAR, Fifth Third Bank further demonstrates its commitment to supporting the sport and providing the financial expertise – garnered through its extensive involvement in racing over the years – to benefit racing businesses, including suppliers, teams, tracks and other corporate sponsors connected to the sport.



“I have worked with Fifth Third Bank for many years on the aviation side of my business,” said Doug Kalitta, driver of the Mac Tools Top Fuel dragster. “I am very excited to introduce them to the world of NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing. This will be an exciting partnership and great addition to our existing and new sponsorship team.”

