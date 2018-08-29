Expectations Exceeded at XDA Superbike Showdown

MPS Racing Pro ET

Saturday: Winner – Mac McAdams / RU – Jerry Turner

Sunday: Winner – Bob Carlson / RU – Dale Hamilton

MPS Racing Pro ET Saturday racing Mac McAdams dominated his side of the ladder for seven rounds before making it to the final. Fairweather racer Jerry Turner showed up for the first XDA event this year and also dominated his side of the ladder to meet McAdams in the final. McAdams cut the tree and took the advantage to the stripe with a 7.866 on 7.84 dial to Turner’s 9.093 on a 9.07 dial.

For Sunday Pro ET, it was Bob Carlson who could not be stopped. After taking the win in Top Sportsman, Carlson re-entered Pro ET in round six to win two rounds there to get him to the final of Pro ET. This is the first time this year that the Top Sportsman winner has been able to make it to the Pro ET Final and Carlson wasn’t going to let this win slip away. His opponent in the final was points leader Dale Hamilton, and Pro ET is his playground, so this would be the toughest round Carlson would face for the weekend. But the excitement would come to a halt when Hamilton gave the win to Carlson at the tree with a .012 red light.