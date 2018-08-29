Expectations Exceeded at XDA Superbike Showdown

Orient Express Racing Pro Street
Winner – Rodney Williford 6.75
Runner-up – Jordan Haase 6.82
#1 Qualifier – Jeremy Teasley 6.645
MPH Record – Rodney Williford 226.13
This weekend once again proved why Orient Express Pro Street is the most exciting class to watch in motorcycle drag racing. For starters, we have had a different winner at every event this year. The qualifying ladder showed the quickest field in Pro Street history with thirteen racers in the 6’s! This class is full of killers, and no one can look at first-round pairings and guess who the winner will be.
The Penske Pro Street Shootout once again made qualifying exciting as racers had to do battle as they tried for a good qualifying position. Williford, Dunigan, Schnitz, and Hable all ran way off their regular numbers first round to send Teasley, Shakir, Connelly, and Lopes to the semi-final.
0 comments