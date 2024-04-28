Erica Enders Wins #2Fast2Tasty Challenge at Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals

Erica Enders and the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage / Melling Performance / SCAG Power Equipment team tallied their second Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge victory of the season Saturday during qualifying for the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway.

In a quad with teammates Jeg Coughlin Jr. and Jerry Tucker as well as rival Dallas Glenn, Enders earned her win on a holeshot with a reaction time of .021 seconds to go with her 6.516-second pass at 210.73 mph. Glenn would runner-up on a holeshot with a .023 reaction time and 6.518 pass at 210.50. Coughlin Jr. and the SCAG / Outlaw Mile Hi Light Beer team would have the quickest elapsed time at 6.509 and 209.98 but a .052 reaction time. Tucker and the Outlaw Beer / SCAG team rounded out the quad with a 6.551 pass at 210.24.

Enders started the day with a 6.526-second pass at 211.20 mph in a quad with Coughlin Jr., David Cuadra and Greg Anderson. After Anderson’s run was disqualified for a tech issue, Enders would advance to the finals with Coughlin Jr. who ran 6.530 at 210.47.

“Off the trailer yesterday we were just a little slow and that second pass last night, because of the conditions, we blew the tires off. So this morning we were just trying to get it down the track. We made a decent run in what I think was the toughest quad of this #2Fast2Tasty Challenege and we got the win by default,” Enders said. “When we got reinstated I jokingly said, ‘Don’t give us a second chance.’ And we were able to prove that this afternoon. It was our best run of the weekend that last run and we got the Mission Foods win. That’s a nice way to go to sleep on Saturday night going into race day.”

Enders’ victory run put her in the No. 7 spot heading into race day. She’ll line up with Elite teammates Cristian Cuadra (No. 2) and Fernando Cuadra Jr. (No. 10), and Mason McGaha (No. 15) in the first quad of eliminations.

Race day competition at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway will kickoff Sunday at noon with Pro Stock first round at 12:35 p.m. Television coverage of the event will be on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) beginning with a qualifying show at 11 a.m. ET followed by an eliminations show at 6 p.m. ET.

This story was originally published on April 28, 2024.