Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Erica Enders Wins #2Fast2Tasty Challenge at Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals

Published

Erica Enders and the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage / Melling Performance / SCAG Power Equipment team tallied their second Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge victory of the season Saturday during qualifying for the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway.

In a quad with teammates Jeg Coughlin Jr. and Jerry Tucker as well as rival Dallas Glenn, Enders earned her win on a holeshot with a reaction time of .021 seconds to go with her 6.516-second pass at 210.73 mph. Glenn would runner-up on a holeshot with a .023 reaction time and 6.518 pass at 210.50. Coughlin Jr. and the SCAG / Outlaw Mile Hi Light Beer team would have the quickest elapsed time at 6.509 and 209.98 but a .052 reaction time. Tucker and the Outlaw Beer / SCAG team rounded out the quad with a 6.551 pass at 210.24.

Enders started the day with a 6.526-second pass at 211.20 mph in a quad with Coughlin Jr., David Cuadra and Greg Anderson. After Anderson’s run was disqualified for a tech issue, Enders would advance to the finals with Coughlin Jr. who ran 6.530 at 210.47.

“Off the trailer yesterday we were just a little slow and that second pass last night, because of the conditions, we blew the tires off. So this morning we were just trying to get it down the track. We made a decent run in what I think was the toughest quad of this #2Fast2Tasty Challenege and we got the win by default,” Enders said. “When we got reinstated I jokingly said, ‘Don’t give us a second chance.’ And we were able to prove that this afternoon. It was our best run of the weekend that last run and we got the Mission Foods win. That’s a nice way to go to sleep on Saturday night going into race day.”

Enders’ victory run put her in the No. 7 spot heading into race day. She’ll line up with Elite teammates Cristian Cuadra (No. 2) and Fernando Cuadra Jr. (No. 10), and Mason McGaha (No. 15) in the first quad of eliminations.

Race day competition at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway will kickoff Sunday at noon with Pro Stock first round at 12:35 p.m. Television coverage of the event will be on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) beginning with a qualifying show at 11 a.m. ET followed by an eliminations show at 6 p.m. ET.

This story was originally published on April 28, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.