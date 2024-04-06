Erica Enders Tops Speed Sport’s Power Rankings

Building on an already hot start to the 2024 season, six-time NHRA Pro Stock world champion Erica Enders enters the month of April with another accolade – sitting atop this week’s Speed Sport Power Rankings, ahead of names like Denny Hamlin, Alex Palou, and Max Verstappen.

Speed Sport’s power rankings span the entire spectrum of motorsports, from NHRA and Formula 1, to dirt late models and Monster Energy Supercross. Enders is the only NHRA driver featured on this week’s list.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Hamlin is second in the rankings, with two wins so far in 2024. Reigning IndyCar Series champion Palou is fourth, while Formula 1 superstar and current points leader Verstappen sits in the seventh spot.

“There are a lot of reasons I am proud to be on this list,” said Enders. “I’m the only drag racer, I’m the only female, and we are at the top. That’s pretty freakin’ cool! With names like Verstappen, Larson, Hamlin, Palou, Byron and more, it’s not just an honor for my team and I, but for drag racing across the board.”

The honor is well-deserved, as Enders started off the season winning $125,000 at the Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage at Bradenton Motorsports Park. She rode that momentum into the following weekend at the NHRA season opener in Gainesville, capturing her very first Gatornationals title.

Enders proceeded to keep her 2024 undefeated streak alive at the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, advancing to the finals before rain eventually postponed the event. Enders will face Dallas Glenn in the final round during qualifying at this weekend’s NHRA Arizona Nationals at Firebird Motorsports Park. A victory would mark her 50th national event win, and if successful, will allow her the opportunity to double up this weekend, and solidify her spot in next week’s power rankings.

This story was originally published on April 6, 2024.