EPARTRADE Welcomes Motorsports Expert John Kilroy to Lead Content and Audience Development

EPARTRADE, the revolutionary trade-only global online part-sourcing platform, prepares for next stage growth with the addition of racing industry expert John Kilroy to its team of dedicated motorsports business professionals. Kilroy joins the team as Chief of Content & Audience Development, responsible for developing and implementing the overall content strategy for the company. Through informative, insightful and compelling content, Kilroy will lead efforts to engage the EPARTRADE community while continuing to raise the company’s profile and grow its audience.

“John is a notable figure in the motorsports industry and brings an unparalleled expertise, dedication and passion to our team,” said Francisque Savinien, Founder, EPARTRADE. “His extensive experience in developing compelling content for racing audiences and his deep relationships within the industry will elevate EPARTRADE to new heights as we continue to build the brand and increase our audience.”

Before joining EPARTRADE Kilroy served as an editor, vice president and general manager at Performance Racing Industry, Inc. He spent 26 years helping to grow the brand, lead its editorial and guide its overall direction. During his time at PRI, he oversaw the production of the annual Performance Racing Industry Trade Show, led publishing efforts for the monthly B2B magazine, Performance Racing Industry – the leading trade publication in U.S. motorsports, while managing day-to-day operations.

In his role as Chief of Content & Audience Development, Kilroy will develop and implement strategies across all EPARTRADE channels that will establish, cultivate and deepen community engagement. He will spearhead the creation of content aimed to inform, update and engage the platform’s audience through the EPARTRADE subscriber newsletter and social media channels. Kilroy will also lead efforts to kick-off an all-new “CEO Series,” a content series that will give audiences a brief intimate look at the leaders of key racing parts suppliers currently featured on EPARTRADE. The written and video series will give the community a close look at how these successful motorsport professionals started their careers, what they find most exciting about the industry today and more. The “CEO Series” will debut Sept.20th, 2018 on EPARTRADE’s Industry News page and on LinkedIn.

Through EPARTRADE, suppliers can list their products online, allowing them to introduce their latest developments immediately to qualified buyers from all over the world. Teams, engine builders, fabricators, and other racing professionals can then access new parts and information in a fast and efficient manner. Featured products and services are designed for every form of racing, including road racing, stock car racing, open wheel short track racing, drag racing, off-road racing, karting and more.

