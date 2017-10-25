Enders-Stevens, Baldwin Celebrating ‘McLeod Girls Weekend’ in Las Vegas

At this weekend’s NHRA Toyota Nationals at the Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, McLeod Racing will be celebrating a Girls Weekend with two-time Pro Stock World Champion, Erica Enders-Stevens, and Top Alcohol Dragster pilot, Krista Baldwin. Both ladies will be driving with the McLeod name as their primary sponsor. Also, JEGS High Performance will be running a 10% discount for the entire McLeod Racing line throughout the weekend.

In her Elite Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, Enders-Stevens continues her fight for the 2017 NHRA Pro Stock Championship. This weekend is a crucial weekend for the entire Elite Motorsports crew and McLeod Racing is proud to support them. Further, Erica’s car with the McLeod colors will also be displayed in the upcoming SEMA Show in the NHRA booth.

“Paul Lee and McLeod have been huge supporters of our group of female racers,” says Erica Enders- Stevens. “It started with the 100 wins for females back in 2014 and has grown since then. McLeod’s support of Elite Motorsports through both of our world championships means the world to us and our program. I’m a firm believer that people and relationships you build, are the most important part of the puzzle.”

McLeod Racing has been a proud supporter of the Elite Motorsports program for the last 4 seasons.

“I’m excited to be part of Elite Motorsports this weekend and we always enjoy supporting Erica, Richard, Jeg, and the entire Elite Motorsports team,” says Paul Lee, McLeod Racing President.

Krista Baldwin will return to the seat of Anthony Dicero’s A/Fuel dragster. She looks forward to making consistent and fast runs all weekend with the team.

“She does an awesome job here at McLeod as our Creative Director, and has earned her way in NHRA,” says Paul Lee. “McLeod is also proud to support her A/Fuel Dragster this weekend and as she continues her dreams in NHRA Drag Racing.”

“It’s been a while since I have been in the seat, but I am ready,” says Krista. “It’s an honor to be apart of the McLeod Girls Weekend with Erica. It’s going to be a lot of fun and I hope to share the winner’s circle with her.”

Each year, the NHRA Las Vegas Toyota Nationals is the McLeod “SEMA Show” kickoff weekend. After the race this weekend, McLeod Racing will be displaying all of our current and new products to our customers and the hot rodding public.

From today until October 30th, JEGS High Performance will be the McLeod Dealer of the Race. Customers will receive a 10% discount on the entire line of McLeod products. Visit the website, www.jegs.com to shop.

