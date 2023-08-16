Elite Motorsports Pro Stock Team Prepares To Keep Its Winning Momentum Going In Minnesota

After back-to-back victories at the past two Pro Stock events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, Elite Motorsports, the largest professional team in drag racing, is ready to ride that wave of winning momentum into Minnesota this week for the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. This marks the first time since 2019 that Pro Stock will compete at Brainerd International Raceway and the team is keen to put on a great performance for the fans.

After nabbing her second victory of the season and the 45th of her Pro Stock career in Topeka last week, five-time world champion Erica Enders is on the verge of becoming the winningest woman in motorsports. In addition to her 45 national event wins in Pro Stock, she has one national event win in Super Gas, tying her with Pro Stock Motorcycle star Angelle Sampey, who currently holds the distinction of being the woman with the most national event wins. Enders has two wins to her credit at Brainerd International Raceway, earned in 2012 and 2015. In addition to regular competition, she will also be participating in the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge.

Troy Coughlin Jr. earned his second victory of the season at Bandimere Speedway in Denver just a few weeks ago. This will be the first time for the talented young driver to compete in Pro Stock at Brainerd International Raceway. He is currently third in the points standings and will be focused on keeping his strong position as there are only two events left in the regular season before the Top Ten drivers will compete in the Countdown to the Championship, NHRA’s version of the playoffs. Elite Motorsports drivers Aaron Stanfield and Cristian Cuadra are also vying to keep their spots in the Top Ten.

Former Pro Stock world champion Bo Butner and Pro Stock rookie Jerry Tucker are both looking forward to making some big moves this weekend as they are in the 11th and 12th spots (respectively) in the points standings.

The Cuadra Boys are primed and ready to capture their first win for their home country of Mexico. Patriarch Fernando Cuadra Sr. and his sons, Fernando Jr., Cristian and David, have been fine-tuning their fleet of Corral Boots Mustangs all season. With consistent improvement all season long, they feel positive going into the penultimate event of the regular season.

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 2:45 and 6 p.m. CT on Friday, Aug. 18 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 12:45 and 3:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 20. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, 1:00 p.m. on Sunday on FS1, and then eliminations on FOX at 4 p.m. ET Sunday.