Elite Motorsports, Modern Racing Add Tuner Shane Tecklenburg to Pro Mod Powerhouse

The quickly expanding conglomerate formed by Elite Motorsports and Modern Racing has taken another step forward. The team is proud to announce the addition of record-setting tuner and engine management expert Shane Tecklenburg to the braintrust led by Modern Racing’s Justin Elkes.

The arrangement calls for Tecklenburg to supply the team’s three turbocharged NHRA Pro Modified entries piloted by Erica Enders, Alex Laughlin and Steve Matusek with complete vehicle management systems.

“I look forward to combining the resources of my firm, ST Consulting, with those of Elite Motorsports and Modern Racing. I think each business compliments the other and each brings a high level of expertise in their respective fields,” Tecklenburg stated. “I look forward to working with Justin Elkes to help ensure the team is on the leading edge of technology and performance each time we pull to the starting line.”

Although he has never competed directly in E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod presented by J&A Service, Tecklenburg has worked behind the scenes to supply teams in the series with his custom software for the MoTeC engine management system.

Outside of NHRA Pro Mod, Tecklenburg’s experience in writing custom software and tuning record-setting drag racing vehicles spans from the sport’s quickest and fastest doorslammer, the EKanoo Racing Lexus RCF, which covered the quarter mile in 5.379 seconds at 278 MPH earlier this year, to the Team Tekno Toys Modified Pro Compact Nissan Silvia S15, which just last month claimed the title of the world’s fastest 4-cylinder doorslammer with a 6.228-second pass at 229.55 MPH.

During NHRA Pro Stock’s switch to electronic fuel injection, Elkes tapped Tecklenburg to assist the teams Elkes was working with, laying the groundwork for the new arrangement with the Elite Motorsports turbocharged Pro Modified teams.

“I’m really looking forward to having Shane in our corner,” Elkes said. “It was a very successful partnership when we worked together in NHRA Pro Stock, and we clicked right from the start. I have long respected Shane and I can’t wait to see what he brings to this new Pro Modified team.”

Elite Motorsports founder Richard Freeman echoed Elkes’ confidence in Tecklenburg.

“We continually seek out the chance to work with the best and brightest the sport has to offer as we make a hard push into NHRA Pro Mod,” said Freeman. “We have worked with Shane in the past and we like what he can add to this group.”

Comments