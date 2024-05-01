Eight-Car Field Set for Thrilling GETTRX NHRA Pro Stock All-Star Callout in Chicago

The field of eight standouts is set for the GETTRX NHRA Pro Stock All-Star Callout, as the star-studded field will compete in the marquee specialty event on Saturday, May 18 as part of the 24th annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance at Route 66 Raceway.

The unique specialty race debuted in the Pro Stock category last year in the NHRA’s return to Chicago and pits eight top drivers against each other with big money and bragging rights on the line. Drivers competed for a spot in the field based on qualifying points since last year’s event in Chicago, with a stellar list set to compete this season.

Reigning world champ Erica Enders rolled to the No. 1 spot, with the rest of the car field including, in order, Greg Anderson, Dallas Glenn, Troy Coughlin Jr., Aaron Stanfield, Matt Hartford, Cristian Cuadra and Deric Kramer.

Enders will get the first selection to call out her opening round opponent and if she doesn’t call out Anderson, he gets the next selection, going down the line until the first-round matchups are set. After a can’t-miss opening round, the driver who makes the quickest winning run will select their semifinal opponent, locking in the other matchup.

The first-round callout selections takes place at 12:30 p.m. CT on Friday, May 17 at the Nitro Alley Stage. The first round of the GETTRX NHRA Pro Stock All-Star Callout begins at 11:30 a.m. CT on Saturday, May 18 with the semifinals to follow at 1:45 p.m. and the finals at 2:55 p.m. A special Callout broadcast is slated for 7 p.m. ET on FS1.

With plenty of natural rivalries in the class, along win the callout dynamic, there is plenty of excitement brewing around the specialty event in Chicago. A year ago, Camrie Caruso won the first-ever Pro Stock Callout and another first-time winner will be crowned in the GETTRX Pro Stock All-Star Callout in 2024. It’s a loaded field, led by Enders, motorsports’ winningest female and a six-time world champion, as well as current points leader and five-time world champ Greg Anderson, who has two wins in 2024 and 105 in his career. Glenn, Stanfield, Coughlin and Cuadra are among the sport’s top young talents, while Hartford is the defending U.S. Nationals winner and Kramer is a five-time winner in the category.

After the successful return to Route 66 Raceway last season, the NHRA is thrilled to head back to Chicago on a weekend filled with four rounds of qualifying, a host of special events on Saturday and Sunday eliminations. Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Glenn (Pro Stock), and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) took home race wins last year, while Justin Ashley, Ron Capps and Herrera secured Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge titles. The Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge returns in Chicago as well in 2024 in Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Also slated for the Chicago race will be the special Drag and Drive exhibition event. With star drivers like Alex Taylor and Tom Bailey on hand, this exhibition offers something unique. The standout street cars set to be featured run in the 6-second range and at more than 200 mph, offering a thrilling spectacle for all race fans. The Chicago race will also feature competition in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series as well as the specialty Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, the Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown division, the new Holley EFI Factory X category, as well as the return of the Top Fuel Motorcycle class.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying features two rounds at 2:30 and 5 p.m. CT on Friday, May 17, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, May 18 at 11:40 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. CT. Eliminations begin at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, May 19.

To purchase tickets to the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK Performance on May 17-19 at Route 66 Raceway, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult.

2024 GETTRX NHRA Pro Stock All-Star Callout Final Standings

1. Erica Enders 2,840

2. Greg Anderson 2,655

3. Dallas Glenn 2,520

4. Troy Coughlin Jr. 2,455

5. Aaron Stanfield 2,435

6. Matt Hartford 2,215

7. Cristian Cuadra 2,160

8. Deric Kramer 2,095

(Note: Enders will get the first selection for the opening round, followed by the next-highest seeded driver until matchups are set.)

This story was originally published on May 1, 2024.