Edelbrock Performance Continues Ongoing Partnership with European Speedster Ida Zetterström as She Prepares for U.S., NHRA Debut with JCM Racing

NHRA Rookie of the Year candidate Ida Zetterström continues to ramp up support for a late summer debut in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series with the addition of Edelbrock Performance, a leading manufacturer of specialty automotive and motorcycle aftermarket parts, to her growing roster of partners.



Zetterström, a three-time series champion on the European drag racing circuit, announced last week that VP Racing Fuels would be backing her new U.S. venture. Today, she is thrilled to share that her ongoing partnership with Edelbrock Performance will continue into 2024 as she prepares to join the NHRA tour as a member of JCM Racing.

“It is such an honor for me to be able to announce that I am partnering with Edelbrock this year as I join the NHRA circuit for the first time,” said Zetterström, who is set to embark on her NHRA career fresh off of capturing the 2023 FIA Top Fuel championship in Europe. “Having grown up a bit of a gearhead, Edelbrock is one of those brands that just feels so familiar to me. I loved spending time helping my dad in his auto repair shop as a kid, and I remember always seeing Edelbrock boxes everywhere. This feels like a full circle moment.”



Zetterström’s relationship with Edelbrock Performance began with a conversation at the 2021 Performance Racing Industry (PRI) show, which led to Edelbrock becoming an associate partner on Zetterström’s Top Fuel operation in 2022. Edelbrock then grew into a primary sponsor role in 2023 when the Swedish speedster captured her first FIA Top Fuel championship title.



“Having used so many Edelbrock products in various builds over the years led me to strike up a conversation with the Edelbrock folks at PRI a few years ago. In fact, at that time, we were in the process of building an LS engine for our ’68 Camaro using Edelbrock parts, so that was kind of the ice breaker moment, and the partnership has just grown from there. I’m really proud of our relationship and all that we’ve been able to accomplish together both on and off the track. One of our goals last year was to strengthen their relationship with a large European automotive dealership, and that was something that we were able to work together on. I’m glad to have the opportunity to continue to represent them here on this side of the pond.



“Edelbrock has been such a huge part of my success in Europe,” Zetterström added. “It’s one of those brand names that is so embedded into drag racing, and I’m truly honored to have that association as I make my NHRA debut with JCM Racing.”



As an associate partner, Edelbrock branding will appear on Zetterström’s 12,000-horsepower Top Fuel dragster, firesuit, and team crew shirts. Additionally, the Edelbrock logo will be featured on Zetterström’s JCM Racing teammate Tony Schumacher’s Leatherwood Distillery Top Fuel dragster throughout the entirety of the 21-race NHRA Mission Foods Series season.



“Edelbrock is proud to support Ida in her quest for world domination as she crosses the pond to compete in the NHRA,” said Edelbrock Group Vice President of Sales and Marketing Mark Campbell. “We need more people like Joe Maynard to help this sport grow. He recognized Ida’s talent and passion to give her this opportunity. We are happy to continue to support Ida, along with her new teammate Tony Schumacher, and JCM Racing through our iconic brands in 2024.”

The 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season kicks off with the NHRA Gatornationals, March 8-10, at historic Gainesville Raceway in Gainesville, Fla. Zetterström’s debut NHRA event will be announced at a later date.