Edelbrock Partners with Pat Musi Racing Engines to Power New Crate Engine Program

Building on a successful relationship that spans nearly two decades, Edelbrock is proud to announce an enhanced partnership with Pat Musi Racing Engines that will cater to the hardcore drag racing market.

At the center of the partnership is a new crate engine program created specifically for drag racers which features the Musi 632 Top Sportsman / Top Dragster engine. Equipped with Edelbrock Big Victor 12 degree cylinder heads customized by Musi and top-of-the-line components from carburetor to oil pan, this engine is perfect for fast bracket racers looking for 1,250 HP (without nitrous, 1,650 HP with nitrous) and unmatched durability.

Besides the complete engine available from Pat Musi Racing Engines, individual components are also available directly from both Edelbrock and Musi as part of the program. Available components include the aforementioned 12 degree cylinder heads in addition to Victor Musi Big-Block Chevy 24 degree CNC cylinder heads, Super Victor II CNC intake manifold, and Big Victor 2 Spread-Port Tall Deck intake manifold.

Edelbrock is also continuing its support of Pat Musi’s 27-year-old daughter, Lizzy Musi, in the Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) Pro Nitrous ranks as a primary sponsor of Musi and her record-shattering Pro Nitrous 2018 Dodge Dart. Powered by a nitrous-breathing, fuel-injected 959 cubic inch engine crafted and tuned by her father, Musi’s Dart is the world’s quickest and fastest nitrous-assisted doorslammer in the 1/8th mile.

“We’re excited to continue building our relationship with Pat Musi Racing Engines and Musi Racing. Since Edelbrock’s early days, Vic Sr. and Vic Jr. both have supported many forms of racing. It’s in our DNA. It’s really important to our organization to support the racer as well as the engine builder. Both are very important to the future of our industry,” stated Steve Whipple, Edelbrock Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

The official unveiling of the partnership will take place in the Edelbrock booth (#1713) on Friday, December 7 at 1:00 PM EST at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) trade show, held at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis. The complete Musi 632 cubic inch engine, Big Victor cylinder heads, and Big Victor and Super Victor intake manifolds will be on display alongside Musi’s Edelbrock-backed Pro Nitrous machine. After the announcement, Pat and Lizzy Musi will be signing limited edition posters in the Edelbrock booth until 3:00 PM. Additional autograph sessions with Pat and Lizzy are scheduled for Thursday, December 6, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM and from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM in the Edelbrock booth.

Pat Musi Racing Engines will also continue to perform extensive research and development for the company, which has long excelled as a leader in the specialty performance automotive aftermarket.

“Edelbrock has a lot of faith in me, which makes me feel good, and I have a lot of faith in them,” Musi said. “They are dedicated and want to have an even greater presence in racing. I think they are capable of doing that and I think I can help them get there. Both companies are getting stronger, and the relationship is getting stronger. It gives us credibility and it gives me confidence, and that really means a lot. We’ve worked together on a lot of projects and we get along great. It’s just a good team.”

