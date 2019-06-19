Doug Kalitta To Run Applied Imaging Top Fuel Dragster In Norwalk

Heading into the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, June 21-23, Doug Kalitta will be campaigning a new look Top Fuel dragster adorned in the logo of new Team Kalitta business partner Applied Imaging. The award-winning Michigan based company focuses on managed print and network services as well as hardware and software solutions for companies across the Midwest.

During the U.S. Nationals last year, Team Kalitta hosted Applied Imaging at a business-to-business function and began an ongoing marketing partnership discussion. The opportunity to formally introduce Applied Imaging to the NHRA presented itself with the upcoming race in Norwalk, Ohio since Applied Imaging has a significant presence in Michigan and is expanding into northern Ohio.

“We have been talking about a lot of exciting options with Applied Imaging since Indy,” said Bob Lawson, Team Kalitta Business Manager. “We saw an opportunity to enhance this relationship at the Norwalk NHRA national event so we presented the prospect of branding Doug Kalitta’s Top Fuel dragster. Applied Imaging is expanding in Toledo and other northern Ohio markets and they are very community oriented so collectively, we wanted to also tie in a charity element so it worked out great for both parties.”

Through the marketing partnership Applied Imaging will host guests in Team Kalitta hospitality as well as incorporate the excitement and fan accessibility into their social media channels. Additionally Applied Imaging is partnering with Boundless Bus, an organization dedicated to helping people complete things on their bucket list. Together they are bringing a once in a lifetime opportunity to a family through Mom’s House Toledo.

“We saw the chance to try something new and exciting with this partnership with Team Kalitta and particularly Doug Kalitta’s Top Fuel dragster,” said Alexandria Moran, Applied Imaging Marketing Director. “We have never done anything like this so we are thrilled to be introducing our company to a brand new community. The chance to tie in Mom’s House Toledo also speaks directly to our core values and business mission.”

The goal of Mom’s House is to prepare young, single mothers for the challenges of balancing educational goals with responsible parenting. The philosophy of a “hand-up, not a hand-out” empowers these young women to help themselves. Through intensive, strategic programming, the clients of Mom’s House are breaking barriers and the cycles of welfare and poverty.

Doug Kalitta’s dragster will feature the Applied Imaging logo and branding throughout the weekend and his crew will also be wearing Applied Imaging branded crew shirts.

