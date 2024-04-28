Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Donovan Williams Clinches Last $50K on Wiseco Saturday at the Spring Fling

Published

Holloway Saunders photos

Wiseco Performance Products $50,000 Saturday at the Strange Engineering Spring Fling presented by Optima Batteries at GALOT Motorsports would be the last opportunity to park in the winner’s circle for the week and wrap up the first half of the Fling Race Series season with 544 entries staging up for the first round.

The six quarterfinalists remaining included Mike Rogers, Josh Luedke, Matt Weston, Samantha Pollard, Rob Moser, and Donovan Williams. Rogers turned it red to the .012 bulb of Williams, while Moser was .006 for the starting line advantage but broke out by eight thousandths to Luedke. In the last pair, Pollard was ahead by .015 at the hit with a .003 and took .011 to move past Weston.

Luedke and Williams were .006 a pair and Williams killed what he needed to run dead-on the dial with a four while Luedke ran .022 over. On the single, Pollard was .016 in her round nose S-10.

Williams was .011 with a big time advantage on the starting line and ran .011 over the dial against Pollard for the Wiseco Performance Products $50,000 Saturday win. Williams had two prior runner-up finishes, most recently at the same event last year for $100K. He also qualified on the dragster side of the Brodix Best Package Runoff Friday evening.

Big thanks to the Fling Team and GALOT Motorsports Park crew for their hard work over the week in addition to the cooperation of Fling racers to allow the completion of the program by 9 p.m. Saturday night with 544 entries. The level of efficiency was a testament to the professionalism of the racers.

Next up on the Fling Race Series Tour is the gate entry-only JEGS Performance Summer Fling presented by Optima Batteries that will take place at Bristol Dragway, TN, the week of Labor Day from September 3-7, featuring Triple $50K purses. Following just two weeks later will be the 15th Anniversary RAD Torque Systems Fall Fling $500K presented by Optima Batteries capped at 425 single entries to race for half of a million dollars at Bristol Dragway once again from September 24-28. Pre-entries will open May 15th at noon EST.

Follow Spring Fling Bracket Races on Facebook for the most up-to-date event information and subscribe to @RaceTheFlings on YouTube to receive alerts on more live Fling racing action.

This story was originally published on April 28, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.