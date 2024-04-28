Donovan Williams Clinches Last $50K on Wiseco Saturday at the Spring Fling

Wiseco Performance Products $50,000 Saturday at the Strange Engineering Spring Fling presented by Optima Batteries at GALOT Motorsports would be the last opportunity to park in the winner’s circle for the week and wrap up the first half of the Fling Race Series season with 544 entries staging up for the first round.

The six quarterfinalists remaining included Mike Rogers, Josh Luedke, Matt Weston, Samantha Pollard, Rob Moser, and Donovan Williams. Rogers turned it red to the .012 bulb of Williams, while Moser was .006 for the starting line advantage but broke out by eight thousandths to Luedke. In the last pair, Pollard was ahead by .015 at the hit with a .003 and took .011 to move past Weston.

Luedke and Williams were .006 a pair and Williams killed what he needed to run dead-on the dial with a four while Luedke ran .022 over. On the single, Pollard was .016 in her round nose S-10.

Williams was .011 with a big time advantage on the starting line and ran .011 over the dial against Pollard for the Wiseco Performance Products $50,000 Saturday win. Williams had two prior runner-up finishes, most recently at the same event last year for $100K. He also qualified on the dragster side of the Brodix Best Package Runoff Friday evening.

Big thanks to the Fling Team and GALOT Motorsports Park crew for their hard work over the week in addition to the cooperation of Fling racers to allow the completion of the program by 9 p.m. Saturday night with 544 entries. The level of efficiency was a testament to the professionalism of the racers.

Next up on the Fling Race Series Tour is the gate entry-only JEGS Performance Summer Fling presented by Optima Batteries that will take place at Bristol Dragway, TN, the week of Labor Day from September 3-7, featuring Triple $50K purses. Following just two weeks later will be the 15th Anniversary RAD Torque Systems Fall Fling $500K presented by Optima Batteries capped at 425 single entries to race for half of a million dollars at Bristol Dragway once again from September 24-28. Pre-entries will open May 15th at noon EST.

