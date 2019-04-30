Donald “Duck” Long on Promoter of the Year Status, Timing Systems, “Going Too Far” Online, Multi-Purpose Doorslammers and More

Self-proclaimed drag racing “Promoter of the Year” for better than a decade Donald “Duck” Long, aka “The Mayor of Drag Radial”, expounds on his controversial promotional style, his pro wrestling fandom, “going too far” online, multi-purpose doorslammers, the recent Jamie Hancock 3.59 controversy, timing system and world record scrutiny, the media and more in part-one of this wide-ranging, no-holds-barred interview.

