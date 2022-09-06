Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Don Scott Forms World Drag Racing Alliance (WDRA); Royce Miller, Scott Gardner Amongst Parties Involved

Published

A new drag racing sanctioning body has been formed as the World Drag Racing Alliance (WDRA) is revealed. Under the ownership of Don Scott, a former partner at Central Illinois Dragway and successful businessman, the WDRA will fill voids left with recent sanctioning body changes.

“With restrictions placed on some former industry leaders, I have formed the WDRA to continue with successful programs previously known in the industry,” said Don Scott. “I’m anxious to be sure that programs that have been successful in the past will continue in the future and therefore I picked up the ball and started a new sanctioning body with the help of several industry veterans.

“I’ve also secured the services of a former sanction body president and multi-track owner, Scott Gardner.”

Gardner has agreed to a consulting role to help build the foundation of the new organization and to work with all the tracks in securing sanction commitments for 2023.

“I felt that it was important to have representation from an industry insider that has managed tracks, run successful programs, has a good business relationship with the insurance providers and knows what the important issues are within sportsman racing,” continued Scott.

Several track owners have come forward and committed their assistance in this effort and a Track Advisory Council has been formed to assist in helping fellow member tracks as well as provide direction and input as we build the alliance. The council will consist of Jason Peterson of US 131 Motorsports Park, Royce Miller of Maryland International Raceway, Carl Blanton of Mo-Kan Dragway and Jeff Miles of Darlington Dragway.

“My belief is that together we can secure a strong future to the benefit of member tracks, racers, and sponsors,” concluded Scott.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.