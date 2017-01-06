DJ Cox to Drive for Bartone Brothers Racing Full-Time in 2017

Bartone Brothers Racing is pleased to announce DJ Cox will drive the team’s Top Alcohol Funny Car for the 2017 season in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. Cox is the reigning NHRA Lucas Oil Series East Region champion.

“I’m thankful to Tony and Steve for the opportunity,” Cox said. “Tony has put together an exceptional team with all the best equipment and necessary resources. The goal is to win the national championship so expectations are high. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

The Bartone Brothers Racing team is currently planning a schedule consisting of approximately 12 National events and six East Region events for the upcoming campaign. Cox drove part-time for the Bartone Brothers Racing team in four events during the 2016 season and found instant chemistry with the group, winning in their first national event together on September 18 at Charlotte’s zMax Dragway.

In addition to team owner Tony Bartone, Cox is excited to work with well-known engine tuner Steve Boggs.

“They have a great group of guys. They’re all very professional and work very hard. Steve Boggs is the tuner and he’s a legend in the alcohol class. I’m looking forward to this opportunity to work with him,” Cox said.

The Bartone Brothers Racing team currently plans to start its season at the Circle K NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, CA from February 9-12, 2017.

DJ Cox and Bartone Brothers Racing are supported by Hussey Performance, Redline Oil, New York Paving and Dixie Construction.

Comments