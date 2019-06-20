DI DRIVER BLOG PRESENTED BY WELD RACING: Megan Meyer

“Never confuse a single defeat with a final defeat.” – F. Scott Fitzgerald

Since my Since my latest blog , we have gone through some highs and lows. Our race that was supposed to be the next one, Tulsa Regional, got rained out and rescheduled to the beginning of August. This hurt us by not allowing us to go test our new Copeland-built A/Fuel Dragster sponsored by Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels and Menards, but when Rachel hit the throttle for the first time during the first qualifier of the Route 66 Nationals, she didn’t hesitate to lay down one of the quickest runs of the session. Our team (especially Rachel) has put in countless hours to make sure this brand-new chassis and motor would be seamless into our production, and she finished off the weekend taking home the JEGS AllStars runner-up, after defeating me (for the first time might I add). I was so happy for her and I knew she had a real chance to get the win. Unfortunately, the heat of the day slowed us down too much against the reigning champ, Joey Severance.

Unfortunately, her weekend ended short as she was knocked out first round of the national race. I went on to make it to another final round, but we had mechanical problems and didn’t have a chance to run against Chris Demke. We then moved on to the Topeka Heartland Nationals, but first visited two Menards stores to chat with the community about our favorite pretzels and invite friends out to the races.

The weekend went from bad to worse, however, and we struggled to make a strong pass with my car. Rachel qualified well, but had clutch pedal problems in the first round and was unable to get the car into reverse before shutting off the engine to abort the run. I was directly behind her and saw all of the chaos, and had a feeling that things wouldn’t go well for me either. Yet, we ran out best time of the weekend that round, but it wasn’t enough to take down Gord Gingles. It was an extremely disapointing weekend for the entire team, but we know that these things happen. We’re upset that we lost our final-round winning streak (13 total finals in a row), and that we didn’t put on a good show for our friends and family at the track.

I think we might have found the problem, but we will have to wait and see when we’re back on track. This weekend, instead of visiting Norwalk for the national event, we’re headed South to Louisiana for the Central Region event to gather regional points. There will be a low car count, but that won’t stop Rachel and I from trying to do our best to win. We know that these Wallys aren’t easy to come by, and egos can get in the way sometimes, but we’re both pretty grounded and enjoy getting our hands dirty to have a real stake in how the car performs.

Megan Meyer is the driver of the NGK Spark Plugs/Lucas Oil/WELD Racing A/Fuel Dragster in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. Follow Megan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

