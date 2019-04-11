DI DRIVER BLOG PRESENTED BY WELD RACING: Megan Meyer

“Some succeed because they are destined to, but most succeed because they are determined to.” – Henry van Dyke

As I’m sitting in a hotel room after racing in the Lone Star Nationals, a Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Central Regional race at Texas Motorplex in Ennis, TX, I’m reflecting on our second win of the year. We had horrible weather conditions during the weekend with two days of rain, then almost 90 degrees and very humid on Monday. We were scheduled to only run Thursday to Saturday but spent two extra days at the track doing nothing while we waited for the rain to stop. Unfortunately, each race we have been at this year has gotten some degree of rain delay, which sucks and is a waste of our time, but we have a job to do and that is to make sure we have the best cars on race day to get the win.

Despite our boredom waiting for the sun to shine, we finished the weekend with both of our dragsters on top with my sister and I driving. This was the second time that Rachel and I faced off in the final round, and I will continue to have the bragging rights, for now. Catch the behind-the-scenes action and on-track footage in my latest IGTV vlog below:

After the race was over, my sister and her crew had to leave the track immediately to catch their flights home to work for the next couple of days before our next race in Houston. We didn’t even have time to take winner’s circle pictures with both cars and teams. But, my mom stayed in Texas and we spent the next day visiting the Magnolia Market in Waco, Texas, to see the silos, the bakery, and shop at the HGTV Fixer Upper’s store – a dream trip for any Joanna Gaines fan. We only had half of a day to go shopping before she flew home and I flew to Houston, where I’m currently cooped up in a hotel room (about to go work out then visit the outdoor pool) to get media and travel logistics wrapped up for our next couple of races. I typically don’t get to stay in a hotel between races or while I’m on the road, but the track is not prepared for trailer stacking, so my rig is still sitting in Dallas until they get the go-ahead to come and park at the track tomorrow.

If you remember, Top Alcohol was not able to race at Houston last year, and instead we ran at Atlanta. This year we are back in Houston, and not going to Atlanta, but there is not a full field entered in our classes. I’m hoping that we can continue our success and carry our winning streak through Houston and onto Charlotte. Charlotte is my favorite track for many reasons, but this year we will be debuting a special wrap on my NGK Spark Plugs dragster for the NGK 4-Wides and I can’t wait to show you all soon! Make sure to subscribe to my newsletterto get a sneak peek first.

Megan Meyer is the driver of the NGK Spark Plugs/Lucas Oil/WELD Racing A/Fuel Dragster in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. Follow Megan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

