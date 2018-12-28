DI DRIVER BLOG PRESENTED BY WELD RACING: Megan Meyer

“We must all suffer from one of two pains: the pain of discipline or the pain of regret. The difference is discipline weighs ounces while regret weighs tons.” ― Jim Rohn

2018 is almost over!! No matter what anyone says about New Year’s resolutions, I personally buy into the excitement of an energetic, clean slate of the new year. I had shared earlier this year with you some goals of mine for 2018, some of which I never came close to completing, but most I was able to happily check off:

2018 Racing Season Accomplishments: won 5 events including 3 national events, and the Central Region Championship, again! Reset my personal best speed to 283.8 MPH.

2019 Racing Season Goals: compete in 17 races, make it to the final round at 8 of them, win at a track I’ve never won at before, clinch the Regional and National Championships. Become the winningest female of Top Alcohol Dragster.

2018 Physical Accomplishments: Joined Orange Theory Fitness and LOVE IT! Competed in the Tough Mudder 5-mile and Rugged Maniac 5k. Ran over 10 miles in a week (I’ve never ran more than 1 mile at a single time before this year!)

2019 Physical Goals: Finish the Tough Mudder 10-mile, Rugged Maniac 5k, and one other competition. Do more yoga and meditation. Ride my bike more. Be stricter on tracking my calorie intake and do something active every day.

2018 Business Accomplishments: Doubled my income from 2017 with my freelance work. Attended the Women in Auto Care conference and other seminars, and made new connections in the industry. Read these books and implemented what I learned into my business to succeed: https://www.amazon.com/shop/influencer-0f5cabca?listId=3KOS77YLJAAWL&ref=idea_share_inf

2019 Business Goals: Double my income again, continue to attend conferences, take better notes, rebrand my website and social media. Spend less time on the computer and phone and live in the moment.

2018 Lifestyle/Personal Accomplishments: Learned how to snowboard, harvested my first deer, bought a boat, and went fishing in other states (Colorado, South Carolina, Illinois, and Minnesota). Finished remodeling our guest bedroom and bathroom.

2019 Lifestyle/Personal Goals: Spend more time with family. Go hunting in a different state and harvest a buck. Visit new states to go fishing and catch a Northern Pike. Go camping and hiking more. Continue working on renovating our house and hopefully finish it all!

I hope to bring new creative energy into 2019. I want to have more honest, powerful conversations and stay in alignment with myself. I want to have higher profitability and growth in my graphic design business but still have fun and go on as many adventures as possible. I want to leave behind self-limiting beliefs and taking responsibility for other people’s emotions.

What would you like to leave behind from 2018? What would you like to bring to 2019? Comment below your milestones and what worked and what didn’t work for you this year.

